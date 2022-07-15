ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

God of War Ragnarok is now available for pre-order

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MiQtd_0gh7bVEc00

After all these years, God of War Ragnarok is well within our grasp. Securing one of the fancy physical editions will be challenging but not impossible.

God of War Ragnarok pre-orders are live as of July 15, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. PDT // 9:00 A.M. CDT // 10:00 A.M EDT. So if you’re reading this, the various editions are already up for grabs. Physical copies will sell out fast, though — so immediately head over to retailers like Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, or Best Buy if you want one.

God of War Ragnarok Editions

Below, we’ll list each version, corresponding prices, and respective goodies included. Everyone who pre-orders will automatically receive the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic and Kratos Risen Snow Armor cosmetics, regardless of edition. Also, keep in mind that the costs might fluctuate slightly.

Standard Edition ($60-$70)

  • Full God of War Ragnarok game

Digital Deluxe Edition ($80)

  • Full God of War Ragnarok game on PS4 and PS5
  • Kratos Darkdale Armor
  • Atreus Darkdale Attire
  • Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
  • Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
  • Official God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack
  • Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook
  • Avatar Set
  • PS4 Theme

Collector’s Edition ($200)

  • 16″ Mjolnir Hammer Replica
  • 2″ Vanir Twins Carvings
  • Dwarven Dice Set
  • Steelbook case
  • Full God of War Ragnarok game on PS4 and PS5
  • Kratos Darkdale Armor
  • Atreus Darkdale Attire
  • Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
  • Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
  • Official God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack
  • Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook
  • Avatar Set
  • PS4 Theme

Jötnar Edition ($260)

  • 7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary
  • The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set
  • The Legendary Draupnir Ring
  • Brok’s Dice Set
  • Yggdrasil Cloth Map
  • A Steelbook Display Case
  • 2″ Vanir Twins Carvings
  • 16″ Mjölnir Replica
  • Full God of War Ragnarok game on PS4 and PS5
  • Kratos Darkdale Armor
  • Atreus Darkdale Attire
  • Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
  • Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
  • Official God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack
  • Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook
  • Avatar Set
  • PS4 Theme

That’s about it! Good luck scoring one of the physical editions. As a reminder: God of War Ragnarok doesn’t release until Nov. 9, 2022

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leak reveals breeding details

We’re still a ways off from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s release date, but the rumor mill is already kicking into high gear. On Monday, Centro Leaks made several tweets claiming that Scarlet and Violet will not feature Pokémon breeding as in past titles (thanks, TheGamer). Instead, there’ll be some all-new mechanics for producing and hatching eggs. There allegedly will be no Day Cares or Nurseries in the game either. What could replace these reliable systems is anybody’s guess, and it’ll be interesting to see how series die-hards respond to any form of massive change. Hopefully, they’ll dig it after two decades of the same-old stuff.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy