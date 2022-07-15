God of War Ragnarok is now available for pre-order
After all these years, God of War Ragnarok is well within our grasp. Securing one of the fancy physical editions will be challenging but not impossible.
God of War Ragnarok pre-orders are live as of July 15, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. PDT // 9:00 A.M. CDT // 10:00 A.M EDT. So if you’re reading this, the various editions are already up for grabs. Physical copies will sell out fast, though — so immediately head over to retailers like Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, or Best Buy if you want one.
God of War Ragnarok Editions
Below, we’ll list each version, corresponding prices, and respective goodies included. Everyone who pre-orders will automatically receive the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic and Kratos Risen Snow Armor cosmetics, regardless of edition. Also, keep in mind that the costs might fluctuate slightly.
Standard Edition ($60-$70)
- Full God of War Ragnarok game
Digital Deluxe Edition ($80)
- Full God of War Ragnarok game on PS4 and PS5
- Kratos Darkdale Armor
- Atreus Darkdale Attire
- Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
- Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
- Official God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack
- Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook
- Avatar Set
- PS4 Theme
Collector’s Edition ($200)
- 16″ Mjolnir Hammer Replica
- 2″ Vanir Twins Carvings
- Dwarven Dice Set
- Steelbook case
- Full God of War Ragnarok game on PS4 and PS5
- Kratos Darkdale Armor
- Atreus Darkdale Attire
- Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
- Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
- Official God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack
- Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook
- Avatar Set
- PS4 Theme
Jötnar Edition ($260)
- 7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary
- The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set
- The Legendary Draupnir Ring
- Brok’s Dice Set
- Yggdrasil Cloth Map
- A Steelbook Display Case
- 2″ Vanir Twins Carvings
- 16″ Mjölnir Replica
- Full God of War Ragnarok game on PS4 and PS5
- Kratos Darkdale Armor
- Atreus Darkdale Attire
- Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
- Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
- Official God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack
- Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook
- Avatar Set
- PS4 Theme
That’s about it! Good luck scoring one of the physical editions. As a reminder: God of War Ragnarok doesn’t release until Nov. 9, 2022
Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.
