Royals' short-handed win over the disappointing Blue Jays was the biggest upset of the season

If there was ever a game for bettors to confidently make a moneyline pick, it was Thursday’s meeting between the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals.

Sure, the Blue Jays have largely underperformed this season — leading to the conveniently timed firing of manager Charlie Montoyo on Wednesday — but they’re still a playoff contender. The Royals, meanwhile, are a bottom-five team that had to put 10 players on the restricted list for the series in Toronto because they weren’t vaccinated.

It’s safe to say the Jays were heavy favorites. In fact, they were the biggest moneyline favorites in the majors this season at -400. So, of course, they went out and lost 3-1.

If you were one of the very few bettors to actually take the Royals in Thursday’s game — and I mean one of the very few bettors — congratulations. But even after their improbable win, don’t expect much more bets in the series to come in on KC.

The Blue Jays are again favored by 2.5 runs for Friday’s game and their moneyline odds are -360 at Tipico Sportsbook, with +270 on KC.

