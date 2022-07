Let me start by saying I am a “fan” of the arts and have enjoyed the Lawrence society that opens our eyes and senses to this world. But, when I see the city struggle to make budget ends meet I have to ponder these two choices: pay $340,000 for the artwork at the police headquarters and propose to cut the budget $337,000 by closing Prairie Park Nature Center. Should you not take the time to consider which of these actions provides the most benefit to the Lawrence community?

