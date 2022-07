NEWPORT NEWS-The Offices @ Two Five & J, a co-working space in the Southeast Community of Newport News, will host two free seminars for entrepreneurs within the coming weeks. The first seminar, entitled “I Have a Business Idea, Now What?” will be held virtually on Thursday, July 21 from 6pm to 7pm. This seminar will offer tips and advice on how to bring your business idea to life. Interested individuals are asked to call 757-926-1550 for complete details on this seminar.

