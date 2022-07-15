Rich Bergeron: A recent experience with jury selection in Belknap County

Seems there is a big dust-up over at Gunstock Mountain Resort. I'm no skier but as a resident citizen of Belknap County things there affect me and all county residents. Full disclosure I consider Norm Silber a good friend and an honest, responsible, elected official of the county. Reading the smears written of him here in The Sun rightfully disturbs me. But let me get to the issue. Our elected county officers replaced some of those who had been running Gunstock for cause. They were not following the law. I believe most rational people believe there should be consequences to people who break the law. A drunk driver, a burglar when caught face consequences so why not an appointed manager of, well, Gunstock?

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 12 HOURS AGO