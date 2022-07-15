ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belknap County, NH

Rich Bergeron: A recent experience with jury selection in Belknap County

I recently had the opportunity to observe how Belknap Superior Court conducts the jury selection process. I was "lucky" enough to have my name called twice. The first was a civil case. The judge asks questions that might disqualify you as a juror if you answer yes to any of them....

Steve Earle: Democratic Party has brought disaster to New Hampshire, nation

Seems there is a big dust-up over at Gunstock Mountain Resort. I'm no skier but as a resident citizen of Belknap County things there affect me and all county residents. Full disclosure I consider Norm Silber a good friend and an honest, responsible, elected official of the county. Reading the smears written of him here in The Sun rightfully disturbs me. But let me get to the issue. Our elected county officers replaced some of those who had been running Gunstock for cause. They were not following the law. I believe most rational people believe there should be consequences to people who break the law. A drunk driver, a burglar when caught face consequences so why not an appointed manager of, well, Gunstock?
Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 333 service calls between noon Tuesday and noon yesterday. Twenty-two people were arrested. Wayne E. Otis, 54, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants. Anthony M. Taro, 33, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants. Marleen A. Layne, 53, no fixed...
City continues to seek solutions to homelessness

LACONIA — Since the onset of summer, large numbers of individuals experiencing homelessness have taken to congregating in Rotary Park in the heart of downtown. The close proximity of charities, rehabilitation centers, the county courthouse and other services has long been a draw for homeless people to the area. Their presence, especially when combined with open drug use, outbursts, drinking and urination, has attracted the ire of local businesses and the public. Several weeks ago, the Belknap Mill Society announced a “Take Back the Park” initiative, but the event was canceled.
Shirley Powers, 89

LACONIA — Shirley Elida Bascom Powers, 89, of Kinsman Drive in the Taylor Community, passed away December 1, 2021. Shirley was born on January 31, 1932 in Concord, the daughter of Rev. Eric Bascom Sr. and Rev. Elida (Frost) Bascom. She lived for seven years in Canterbury where her father was a minister, and where the family of her future husband and love of her life summered. The Bascom family moved during the Great Depression to the family farm in Alstead, where Shirley attended a one-room elementary school house. Through 4H, she became a talented seamstress, later going on to sew for her family and professionally. Shirley graduated from Vilas High School in 1949 and matriculated at the University of New Hampshire, where she was re-introduced to Charles A. "Chick" Powers.
Gwendolyn M. Stecher, 99

MEREDITH — Gwendolyn M. Stecher, 99, of 23 Pleasant Street, Meredith, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at her home. Gwendolyn "Gwen" was born on March 29, 1923, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Charles Reneau and Ida (Kimball) Reneau. Gwen graduated from high school and nurses...
Man reported missing Saturday found in Walpole

WALPOLE, N.H. — A missing man in Walpole was located a half mile away from where he was last seen, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Deane Ellsworth, 80, of Bellows Falls, Vermont, was found by the New England K-9 Search and Rescue team around 2 p.m. He was found in the woods between Reservoir and Old Drewsville roads.
A car chase starting in Bethlehem, NH ends with arrest in Manchester, NH

St. Johnsbury Police say they found a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery when they responded to a report of an overdose. One of the suspected middlemen in the 2018 kidnapping and death of a Vermont man as part of a murder-for-hire case stemming from a financial dispute is due in court for a change of plea hearing, federal court records show.
NH man accused of stealing car, traveling 100 miles through state

BETHLEHEM, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man faces multiple charges after police say he led them on a chase that lasted for about 100 miles. Saturday evening, New Hampshire State Police were notified that a vehicle may have been taken from the Irving Gas station in Bethlehem. The vehicle was identified as a gray 2018 BMW 328 wagon.
William H. Webster, 94

LACONIA — William Henry Webster “Bill”, 94, a longtime resident of Sanbornton, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 30, 2022, after a brief illness. It was befitting that Bill passed on Memorial Day as he served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army in Japan at the end of WWII and during the Korean War.
Carl C. Cutter, 73

LACONIA — On Friday, July 8, 2022, Carl Clark Cutter passed away at the age of 73 at Concord Hospital in Concord, from stroke complications. Carl was born on June 29, 1949 in Laconia, to Elizabeth (Libby) Cutter and Clifford Cutter I. Carl was a retired Army veteran, and...
New Hampshire search for Maura Murray over, investigation continues

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The search for Maura Murray, a 21-year-old UMass Amherst student that went missing in 2004, has ended in a New Hampshire area after just one day, though the investigation into her case continues, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office had...
LDI Solutions pays back $3MM obligation to the City of Rochester

The City of Rochester is pleased to report that LDI Solutions has fulfilled its obligation to repay a $3MM loan needed to construct a manufacturing facility, years ahead of schedule. In 2019, the City of Rochester, in conjunction with the Rochester Economic Development Commission, coordinated the financing of a 24,000...
Missing 23-year-old woman last seen in Hudson, police say

HUDSON, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman missing since Saturday evening was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire, police said. Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Massachusetts, was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. She was reported missing by her family around 5 p.m. Sunday. Anderson was last seen driving a...
