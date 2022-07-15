Brittney Griner back in Russian court today

Many former American Basketball Association (ABA) players have struggled financially since retiring from the league, often finding it hard to make ends meet. The ABA was a men’s professional basketball league that ran from 1967-1976. Since the league merged with the NBA in 1976, the NBA’s board of governors has now voted to pay $24.5 million to those former players helping them to offset the costs of rent, medical bills, and other daily necessities.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO