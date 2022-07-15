ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittney Griner back in Russian court today

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrittney Griner's defense presented evidence that she had a prescription to use cannabis...

2d ago

What makes this individual so special that our government is getting involved in her or his crime in a foreign country ?This is rediculos as he or she committed a crime under their laws against using ,making or selling of drugs

SANDY
3d ago

In the US if you have a prescription and a federal agent pulls you over they would laugh at you. It my be legal in the states eyes but it’s still illegal in the federal government law book.

Jimbo Bear
3d ago

Brittany Grinder is just grasping at straws for a defense .. Accusation for medical purposes, doesn't hold water ! It's classified as, '0PINI0N' not 'FACT' ! . . it's considered as a 'RECREATI0N-DRUG' ! - - - - - ENTITLEMENT - - - - xxxxx

HipHopDX.com

Chris Brown Reacts To Brittney Griner's Russian Drug Case Woes Following Guilty Plea

WNBA star Brittney Griner is currently imprisoned in Russia and faces up to 10 years in a foreign prison after she pleaded guilty to drug charges earlier this week. Many celebrities in the U.S. are speaking out to spread awareness about her situation and pressure the Biden administration into making a prisoner swap deal with Russia so Griner can come back home free.
Brittney Griner
The Spun

Curt Schilling Speaks Out On Brittney Griner: MLB World Reacts

While most of the sports world is anxiously awaiting Brittney Griner's hopeful return to the United States, one former MLB star feels differently. Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling believes that the WNBA star should pay the price for breaking another country's laws. Griner was arrested at a Russian airport...
MLB
Yardbarker

Kelsey Plum's 22 powers Aces past Sun

Kelsey Plum's 22-point performance Sunday led five players in double figures as the Las Vegas Aces used a big third quarter run to topple the short-handed Connecticut Sun 91-83 in Uncasville, Conn. Chelsea Gray added 21 points and nine assists for Las Vegas (18-7), while A'ja Wilson scored 20 points....
BET

NBA Agrees To Pay Former ABA Players ‘Life Changing’ $25 Million

Many former American Basketball Association (ABA) players have struggled financially since retiring from the league, often finding it hard to make ends meet. The ABA was a men’s professional basketball league that ran from 1967-1976. Since the league merged with the NBA in 1976, the NBA’s board of governors has now voted to pay $24.5 million to those former players helping them to offset the costs of rent, medical bills, and other daily necessities.
SPORTbible

Latest Picture of Brittney Griner In Jail Leaves People Divided

The latest image of Brittney Griner behind bars following a hearing in a Russian court has left Americans divided over her treatment. The American basketballer recently pleaded guilty to drug smuggling when she was allegedly found carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She told the court, via...
Sports
