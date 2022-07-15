Brittney Griner back in Russian court today
Brittney Griner's defense presented evidence that she had a prescription to use cannabis...www.cbsnews.com
What makes this individual so special that our government is getting involved in her or his crime in a foreign country ?This is rediculos as he or she committed a crime under their laws against using ,making or selling of drugs
In the US if you have a prescription and a federal agent pulls you over they would laugh at you. It my be legal in the states eyes but it’s still illegal in the federal government law book.
Brittany Grinder is just grasping at straws for a defense .. Accusation for medical purposes, doesn't hold water ! It's classified as, '0PINI0N' not 'FACT' ! . . it's considered as a 'RECREATI0N-DRUG' ! - - - - - ENTITLEMENT - - - - xxxxx
