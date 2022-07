FRESNO, Calif. — The next time you are struggling with an obstacle, just remember the name David Adams. The 40-year-old Adams became the first Native American and only ultra-endurance athlete to represent California and the U.S. at this year's EPIC5 Challenge in Hawaii in May. The race spans five days with consecutive triathlon races across five islands in Hawaii.

