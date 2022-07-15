ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guy's Breaking News: Carissa Moore's board snaps during WSL Corona Pro

Cover picture for the articleFor this Illustrated Economics, Howard Dicus explains where our visitors are coming from. 'Big Boys Toys Show' at Blaisdell to feature fast cars, gadgets and more. Expos are returning to Honolulu, including...

hawaiinewsnow.com

Want to be a K-pop star? Agency behind Blackpink seeking talent on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - YG Entertainment, the force behind multiple K-Pop powerhouses like Blackpink, is looking for talent on Oahu. The leading talent agency in the K-pop sphere is embarking on a global audition tour in 30 different cities to find “artists who will expand to the world stage.”. They’ll...
KHON2

90-year-old Hawaii boxing gym aims to help Keiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local boxing club opened its doors Sunday, but it’s been around since the 1930s. Kakaako Boxing Club began as a way to help residents in the fishing village learn the sport and train, later becoming a hub for professionals before rehabilitating into a haven for Keiki and young adults in Kalihi under the tutelage of Masa and George Nakaoka in 1980.
hawaiinewsnow.com

He’s a proud cow cuddler (and he wants you to be one, too)

UH men’s basketball apart of inaugural field for ‘North Shore Classic’ in Laie. The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team announced on Monday that they will participate in the inaugural North Shore Classic’ on Thanksgiving weekend in Laie. Former Hawaii County housing official pleads guilty...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Tickets still available for 45th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tickets are still available for the 45th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards!. The biggest night in Hawaii music kicks off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sheraton Waikiki. The theme of this year’s live event is “E Ho’i I Ka Piko” or “Return to the Core.”...
The Associated Press

Hawaii waves swamp homes, weddings during 'historic' swell

HONOLULU (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii’s south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a strong south swell that peaked Saturday evening, particularly high tides and rising sea levels associated with climate change, the National Weather Service said Monday. A wedding Saturday evening in Kailua-Kona was interrupted when a set of large waves swamped the event, sending tables and chairs crashing toward guests. Sara Ackerman, an author who grew up in Hawaii and attended the wedding, filmed the waves as they barreled ashore.
hawaiinewsnow.com

30-inch water main break on Kamehameha Highway

travelawaits.com

The Perfect 5-Day Oahu, Hawaii Itinerary For Couples

Turquoise blue waters, white and black sand beaches, fruity tropical drinks, and vibrant printed shirts — the islands of Hawaii are a top bucket list destination for many travelers. Five days on Oahu is perfect, a day to explore each of the island’s distinct and diverse regions, each with their own flavor and personality.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: He'e Nalu

Guy's Breaking News: Carissa Moore's board snaps during WSL Corona Pro. Carissa Moore's board snapped during the WSL Corona Pro at J-Bay, but the setback didn't stop her from putting up some high scores to advance to the semis. Business Report: Where visitors to Hawaii are coming from. Updated: 5...
KHON2

Biggest waves in 25 yrs for Oahu’s South Shore

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources reported the largest surf since more than 25 years. DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement estimated a wave in Diamond Head to be 25-feet-tall. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the...
KHON2

Historic south swell may be bigger than initially forecasted

HONOLULU (KHON2) — South shore beaches have been packed all day with people checking the monster south swell. According to Genki Kino, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, there’s already been sets over 12 feet and the swell is still building. It’s being called historic. Kino said...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kaka’ako Boxing Club moves into new gym in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A long time boxing club has a new home. The Kaka’ako Boxing Club held their official grand opening and blessing Sunday morning for their new location on Kohou street in Kalihi. The longtime boxing gym moving from their namesake region into the heart of kalihi after...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Smart Money Monday: How to create a travel budget

What's Trending: Mom takes on mission to rescue teddy bear during golf competition. Golf commentators gave a hilarious play-by-play of the great teddy bear rescue of 2022. Kamehameha Highway closed near Kahana Bay as crews repair large water main break. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Kamehameha Highway remains closed in...
KHON2

Families enjoy flowers and art at Ward Centre

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Families enjoyed flowers and art at Ward Centre for the Bloom! Garden & Art Festival. The festival runs from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16 and 17. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You.
