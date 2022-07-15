Teen called Uber to flee from police after Nashville carjacking
By Jordan Whittington
WLOS.com
3 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two teens were arrested Thursday night for allegedly stealing a car in Clarksville then later carjacking a woman in Nashville. Police say one of the teens scheduled an Uber to pick him up after he fled from the scene. According to...
Hendersonville Police caught three teens allegedly breaking into cars and stealing guns. Police say one of the alleged thieves brought a gun with them, and the other gun they reportedly found in an unlocked car.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A stolen food truck out of Nashville led investigators in Clarksville to the discovery of other stolen vehicles. The owner of "Sugaboats" has a tracker hidden on her food trailer. When it disappeared Thursday from its parking spot on a lot off of Rosa L. Parks Blvd., owner Shilon Calbert had to know where it went.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — It happens more often than you think, people falling victim to home rental scams. And, it’s happening in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Murfreesboro Police fraud investigators are warning to look out for scammers hoping to steal your money when it comes to home rentals. Investigators said,...
(MURFREESBORO, TN) A home in the 400 block of South Bilbro Avenue near Minor Street in Murfreesboro was hit by a bullet, according to a recently filed police report. The incident occurred on July 8th and so far, no arrests have been made. Evidently, the bullet was a few inches away from a front window, striking the window shutter of the house.
In Smyrna, the Police Department is in the midst of an investigation involving a debit/credit card fraud case that adds up to more a loss of over $2,000. Evidently, the case started when the victim lost their debit card. Smyrna authorities report the debit card was lost as the victim...
Hopkinsville police are investigating an assault with a knife from Sunday afternoon on Canton Street. The 25-year old male victim was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a severe laceration after he was cut by a person he knew near the intersection of Canton and Country Club Lane a few minutes before 4 p.m., according to the report.
A Hopkinsville man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after a wreck on Harrison Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Tyler Brinkerhoff struck a utility pole on Harrison Street and then fled the area before law enforcement arrived. Witnesses were reportedly able to describe...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Former lawyer Andy Allman was sentenced on Friday for 35 years on various felony charges including theft over $60,000 and falsely holding himself as a lawyer. Allman seemed to be living the life of luxury while many people accused the lawyer of stealing their money....
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old was arrested for the third time in less than a month. Metro Nashville Police said on Twitter that Violent Crimes detectives arrested 18-year-old Calvin Howse Friday after he and two other young men, ages 15 and 17, approached a parked carjacked Camaro in a lot behind the YMCA at 2624 Gallatin Pike.
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Six people were injured after a deck collapsed at a home in Antioch Saturday night. Nashville Fire crews were dispatched to Pippin Drive just before 9:45 p.m. Callers to 911 said there were numerous people on a deck area and it collapsed. NFD reported seeing...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A routine check of a Music Valley Drive hotel parking area before sunrise Thursday led to the discovery of many drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, meth, oxycodone and oxymorphone. Police also recovered three pistols, multiple cell phones and $11,731 cash in small bills. The...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with sexual battery after Metro Nashville Police say he grabbed a child inappropriately at Nashville Shores on July 13. According to court documents from Metro Police, the child was in the lazy river Wednesday afternoon when she said 18-year-old...
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments for assault, robbery and burglary-related crimes. 19-year old Emonie A. Evans, of Hopkinsville, was indicted on charges of first-degree attempted assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief. The charges stem from May when Hopkinsville Police went to a home on Grandview Drive to serve Evans several felony warrants. When officers arrived and looked through the window they reportedly saw Evans laying on a bed with a gun on his waist. After police said they surrounded the home, Evans came out of the house unarmed. During a search of the house, police found the gun, covered up, behind a dryer. Officers also located a marijuana blunt and ammunition inside the home.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville church is looking for help after they were vandalized. St. Ann’s Episcopal Church’s bike rack was vandalized by someone driving a forklift and church leaders have been struggling to get it back. The bike rack was something church members used every...
