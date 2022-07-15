ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Teen called Uber to flee from police after Nashville carjacking

By Jordan Whittington
WLOS.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two teens were arrested Thursday night for allegedly stealing a car in Clarksville then later carjacking a woman in Nashville. Police say one of the teens scheduled an Uber to pick him up after he fled from the scene. According to...

wlos.com

