The 2022 NFL season is right around the corner, which means fantasy football drafts are about to be in full force.

As you prepare for your league’s draft, let’s take a look at the top players at each position heading into this season.

Here’s how we stack this year’s quarterbacks for fantasy purposes:

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/John Hefti)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Syndication: The Enquirer

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/David Richard)