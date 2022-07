SAN ANTONIO — Arson investigators are working to determine a cause for a fire that heavily damaged some apartments on the west side of San Antonio Sunday evening. Firefighters were called out to the The Preserve at the Port apartments around 9:45 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from one of the buildings, which is located near Calgary Avenue and South General McMullen Drive.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO