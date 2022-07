A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of the 6-year-old child who was fatally struck by multiple vehicles on the 5 Freeway earlier this month. In the early hours of July 2, Tanuneka Starnes was reported to have fallen out the window of a vehicle on the 5 Freeway before being hit by multiple vehicles.

