Woodlands Weekend Weather – Back to square 100

By Woodlands Online Weather
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX – The surprise rains and accompanying storm clouds of Thursday dropped our temperatures down to a bearable range in the 80s, and we’re still able to enjoy the fallout of that this morning with a Friday high about five degrees lower than expected, around 95 later this...

Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – July 18 - 24, 2022

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “If summer had one defining scent, it would be the smell of barbecue.” – Katie Lee. July is already starting to wind into August, meaning the summer break is slowly but surely coming to an end. Here are some great events you can all enjoy before it’s too late!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Trick or Treat Trail

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Princesses, pirates, ghosts and goblins are invited to don their costumes and enjoy a spooktacular celebration at the annual Trick or Treat Trail at Northshore Park. While at the event, children have the opportunity to trick or treat from booth to booth and fill their bags with goodies from local vendors. The FREE event also includes strolling entertainment, carnival games, costume contests, photo areas, food trucks and more!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Race for the Gold Summer Camp

Looking for a summer camp that’s memory will last a lifetime? Come join us for a week full of running, jumping, climbing, vaulting, scaling, and tumbling! There will be games, water fun, movie time, crafts, trampolines, obstacle courses, and more! For ages 5 - 14 Maximum Athletics is hosting...
CONROE, TX
Arts in the Park featuring The Woodlands Renaissance Faire

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Enjoy a day out with family and friends at Rob Fleming Park! Grab a bite to eat at the food trucks and take a stroll back to Renaissance times while enjoying musical and theatre performances at The Woodlands Renaissance Faire!. Event Schedule. Hear Ye! Hear Ye!...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Live Music! July 19 - July 23 - Dosey Doe Whiskey Bar

Every Tuesday thru Saturday, Dosey Doe Whiskey Bar features the best music in The Woodlands. Here are the artists playing at Dosey Doe Whiskey Bar this week. Please note that this concert will take place at theDosey Doe Breakfast, BBQ & Whiskey Bar. ———————————...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Celebrate the Music of The Beatles at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion 7/27

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Hear The Beatles like you’ve never heard them before when the Houston Symphony’s Classical Mystery Tour takes The Pavilion’s Main Stage on July 27, 2022. Sponsored by Huntsman, gates open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. performance that will feature more than two dozen Beatles tunes performed exactly as they were originally recorded. Mezzanine and lawn seating are FREE. Reserved orchestra seats are available for $25 per ticket.
HOUSTON, TX
Habitat MCTX introduces new partner FITNESS PROJECT for home builds

CONROE, TX -- Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County (Habitat MCTX) is finishing their first new home build with an ADA compliant shower that will fit the needs of an elderly couple moving into their Cedar Creek community. FITNESS PROJECT and The John Cooper School partnered with Habitat MCTX to build their first new home and John Cooper’s 22nd home in the community, respectively.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
The Woodlands Township to hold Board of Directors Meeting

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township will hold a Board of Directors Meeting on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Boulevard, The Woodlands, Texas 77381. The Board of Directors Meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. In accordance with state law, notice of...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Multiple Agencies Respond to Armed Subject in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, TX -- On Friday July 15, 2022 at about 7:00pm, Officers with the Magnolia Police Department were dispatched to Executive Inn & Suites located at 17707 FM1488 in Magnolia in reference to a welfare check. Montgomery County dispatch received a call from an unknown male who sounded confused, incoherent, and was possibly intoxicated. Dispatch was advised that there was a male on scene armed with a shotgun. At that time, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Precinct 3 Constables, and Troopers from the Department of Public Safety were also dispatched to assist. Units located the individual, a 23 year old Hispanic male, and found that he was in fact armed with what appeared to be a shotgun. A perimeter was established, and nearby roads were shutdown.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Shooting Homicide in Pinehurst

PINEHURST, TX -- On Friday July 15, 2022 at about 11:45pm, Montgomery County dispatch received multiple calls in reference to a shooting at 32002 HWY249 (Mike’s County Store) in Pinehurst. Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to find a deceased white male in the parking lot. Witnesses stated a verbal altercation ensued between the victim and an unknown black male. As the altercation escalated, the black male produced a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing north along HWY249. At about 12:10am, an individual matching the description of the actor given by witnesses on scene was located a short distance away, and taken into custody.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Paxton Stops Houston Business from Scamming Texans with Fake Training Services

HOUSTON, TX -- Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a temporary restraining order against a business in Houston selling fake forklift training services. The court ordered an injunction preventing the deceptive business practices of Southwest Forklift LLC, and froze its assets up to $350,000. The operators, Sergio Hernandez and Roxanne Rodriguez,...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital Achieves Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery Accreditation

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital has recently achieved accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), reaching a milestone in demonstrating a commitment to access to robotic-assisted surgery for patients in greater north Houston. “Since we first opened the hospital...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Attempt to Identify - Theft at Academy in Tomball - Cash Reward

TOMBALL, TX -- The Tomball Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division needs your help identifying the subject pictured above. The subject enters the Academy located in Tomball and selected Football Helmets totaling $1099.97. The subject then exited the location without purchasing the selected items. If you have any information on the identity of this person please contact Sgt. J. Smith at 281-290-1315 or jsmit@tomballtx.gov.
TOMBALL, TX

