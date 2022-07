Dozens of schools across the country have closed because of the extreme weather conditions, as the Met Office issued a “red” warning because of rising temperatures.With temperatures potentially reaching 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, many schools have closed until Wednesday 20 July.Grenoside Community Primary School in Sheffield said that it would close the school due to the “red weather warning for extreme heat and the school site being unsafe”.King Edward VII School in Sheffield also closed its lower school on Monday afternoon and plans for it to remain closed on Tuesday, while in Lincoln, St Christopher’s School said it would...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO