ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard’s Relationship Timeline

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Finding The One! Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard 's romance quickly became a topic of conversation when they got married weeks after first being spotted together.

The model, who first sparked romance rumors with the producer in February 2018, was previously in a relationship with musician Jeff Magid . The former couple dated for three years before news broke that Ratajkowski was no longer living with Magid , weeks before being spotted with Bear-McClard.

Later that month, Ratajkowski shocked her fans when she announced that she exchanged vows with the Uncut Gems actor.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard shared a bond ahead of their romantic relationship. “Emily has known Sebastian for years,” the insider said in March 2018. “They were all in a friend group. He wasn't a stranger.”

The actress, for her part, later defended her whirlwind romance when she pointed out that the nuptials weren't rushed for the pair. "We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke ‘Yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years,'" she said on Busy Tonight in November 2018.

After celebrating two years of marriage, Ratajkowski confirmed that the duo were expecting their first child. At the time, the We Are Your Friends star reflected on the “innately lonely” experience amid her pregnancy.

“It’s something a woman does by herself, inside her body, no matter what her circumstances may be," she wrote for Vogue in October 2020. "Despite having a loving partner and many female friends ready to share the gritty details of their pregnancies, I am ultimately alone with my body in this experience. There is no one to feel it with me — the sharp muscular aches in my lower abdomen that come out of nowhere while I’m watching a movie or the painful heaviness of my breasts that now greets me first thing every morning. My husband has no physical symptoms in ‘our’ pregnancy, another reminder of how different a woman and man’s experience of life can be."

Ratajkowski explained that their plan was to have a candid approach to gender as parents. "When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?'" she continued. "We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then."

In March 2021, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard welcomed son Sylvester Apollo Bear. They reportedly called it quits in July 2022.

Scroll down to relive Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard's romance:

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

James Kennedy and Girlfriend Ally Lewber’s Whirlwind Relationship Timeline After Raquel Leviss Split

Moving on! Less than three months after Vanderpump Rules costars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss called off their engagement, he found love with Ally Lewber. “James met Ally recently and they have been dating for a few months now,” Kennedy’s rep exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022. “He’s super happy and excited to see what the future holds.” […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Official Relationship Timeline

An unexpected romance. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship may have shocked fans in 2021, but the pair haven’t slowed down in 2022. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was first linked to the Saturday Night Live star in October 2021, eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West. (The former couple, who […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Sebastian Bear Mcclard
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vogue#Breasts#Romantic Relationship
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Is So Grown Up In Fashion Show Video As She ‘Brawls’ With Brother Moroccan

Mariah Carey’s twins are a chip off the old block, as they proved ready for their close-up in the singer’s latest Instagram post! 11-year-old siblings Monroe and Moroccan, whom the Grammy winner shares with ex Nick Cannon, were featured in a hilarious video where they put on a fashion show complete with wardrobe changes, poses, flashing camera lights, adoring fans and a bumping soundtrack (showcasing Mariah’s own ditty “Fantasy”). At the end of the video, Monroe and Moroccan get into a phony brawl on the catwalk, prompting their mom to caption it, “No kids were harmed in the making of this video.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly 'Happy In Her New Relationship'—Plus, Tristan Thompson’s Salty Response

Despite no official confirmation from Khloé Kardashian or any other members of her famous family, it’s still looking like she is moving on from ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson with a private equity investor she met through older sister Kim Kardashian. Apparently, the pair were introduced to each other at a dinner party – and we couldn’t be happier for her!
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

173K+
Followers
19K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy