Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard 's romance quickly became a topic of conversation when they got married weeks after first being spotted together.

The model, who first sparked romance rumors with the producer in February 2018, was previously in a relationship with musician Jeff Magid . The former couple dated for three years before news broke that Ratajkowski was no longer living with Magid , weeks before being spotted with Bear-McClard.

Later that month, Ratajkowski shocked her fans when she announced that she exchanged vows with the Uncut Gems actor.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard shared a bond ahead of their romantic relationship. “Emily has known Sebastian for years,” the insider said in March 2018. “They were all in a friend group. He wasn't a stranger.”

The actress, for her part, later defended her whirlwind romance when she pointed out that the nuptials weren't rushed for the pair. "We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke ‘Yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years,'" she said on Busy Tonight in November 2018.

After celebrating two years of marriage, Ratajkowski confirmed that the duo were expecting their first child. At the time, the We Are Your Friends star reflected on the “innately lonely” experience amid her pregnancy.

“It’s something a woman does by herself, inside her body, no matter what her circumstances may be," she wrote for Vogue in October 2020. "Despite having a loving partner and many female friends ready to share the gritty details of their pregnancies, I am ultimately alone with my body in this experience. There is no one to feel it with me — the sharp muscular aches in my lower abdomen that come out of nowhere while I’m watching a movie or the painful heaviness of my breasts that now greets me first thing every morning. My husband has no physical symptoms in ‘our’ pregnancy, another reminder of how different a woman and man’s experience of life can be."

Ratajkowski explained that their plan was to have a candid approach to gender as parents. "When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?'" she continued. "We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then."

In March 2021, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard welcomed son Sylvester Apollo Bear. They reportedly called it quits in July 2022.

