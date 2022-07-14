Stuff the Bus is an annual school and program supply drive benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka (BGCT). This project began in 2016 as a community project created by Leadership Greater Topeka, and is now in its SEVENTH year of making an incredible impact on the 14 Club site locations of BGCT! In the first six years of the event, over $91,000 worth of supplies and monetary contributions were donated toward the effort. This year, we hope to break the $100,000 mark for this event, marking a substantial impact made for the kids who need us most! For the third straight year, we will be “hitting the road” in BGCT vans and buses to visit donors at scheduled pick up times to collect the donated supplies and thank them for their generosity in person. A fun way to easily invest in our community and the kids served at the Clubs, Stuff the Bus “Hits the Road” is a great way to get out in the community and witness first-hand the impact being made.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO