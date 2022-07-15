Austria 1-0 Norway: Women’s Euro 2022, Group A – as it happened

10.04pm BST

Coverage of this match is entirely over, so I’m going to sign off. Here’s a report on England 5-0 Northern Ireland. Bye!

Related: Russo’s double maintains England’s momentum as Northern Ireland lose 5-0

9.59pm BST

“Austria were closer to two or three or four than Norway were to equalising,” says John Arne Riise. “Massive disappointment.”

9.58pm BST

Germany, ranked No5 in the world, are next for Austria, at Brentford Community Stadium next Thursday. They are celebrating this win as if they have won the entire competition, and it’s probably a good idea for them to enjoy it while they’ve got the chance - they will be massive underdogs when they next play. But this was a massively composed display from them, and they will be no pushovers.

9.55pm BST

Final score: Austria 1-0 Norway

90+5 mins: It’s all over! Norway are out, and Austria celebrate!

Ingrid Syrstad Engen looks distraught as Norway go out. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

9.54pm BST

90+4 mins: Laura Wienroither eats up a precious 40 seconds or so with a slow-motion 60-yard dribble, before she is eventually dispossessed. One minute to play.

9.52pm BST

90+2 mins: Another shot on target! Norway pump the ball into the area from the halfway line, it’s knocked down and Hegerberg’s close-range volley hits Zinsberger.

9.51pm BST

90+1 mins: Austria are four stoppage-timely minutes away from the knockout rounds.

9.50pm BST

89 mins: Norway have had a shot on target! Hegerberg finds Bizet, whose shot from the right side of the area would have ended up in the top corner had Zinsberger not pushed it to safety.

9.48pm BST

88 mins: Nicole Billa, scorer of the only goal of the game, comes off, and Marina Georgieva comes on.

9.47pm BST

86 mins: Norway bring on Vilde Bøe Risa for Frida Maanum.

9.45pm BST

85 mins: Caroline Graham Hansen gets some space on the right for Norway, but her cross is so, so poor, and dribbles to the nearest defender.

9.43pm BST

82 mins: Having waited 78 minutes for their first corner Norway have now had three, the latest presenting Ildhusøy with a very difficult volleyed chance, which she doesn’t take. Sophie Haug comes on for Blakstad.

9.42pm BST

81 mins: England go 5-0 up. Even Northern Ireland are scoring for them now - this one’s an own goal.

9.41pm BST

80 mins: The ball is headed away, bounces off a couple of people and is headed back into the area. For a moment it looks like Hegerberg will reach it first but ... well ... she doesn’t. Zinsberger claims it instead.

9.40pm BST

78 mins: Norway aren’t panicking yet, and are sticking to their methods. Their methods have just brought them a first corner.

9.37pm BST

75 mins: The stats tell a tale of Austria’s dominance: Norway have played more passes (337-236 as I type) and had more possession, but Austria are massively outrunning them (95.5km-91.7km), have had 16 shots to Norway’s two, and are 9-0 up on shots on target.

Ingrid Syrstad Engen and Austria’s Nicole Billa battle for the ball. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA

9.33pm BST

72 mins: Makas should have scored with her first touch! The ball comes across the area from the right and Makas peels off at the back post and is all on her own as the ball falls to her, she chests it down, and she considers her options for a while. She eventually chooses to hit it weakly straight at Pettersen.

9.32pm BST

71 mins: A first change for Austria, who take off their right winger, Hickelsberger-Füller, and bring on Lisa Makas, who is a centre-forward.

9.29pm BST

69 mins: Hickelsberger-Füller gets into the area from the right but Pettersen seems to be a complete ball magnet, and this shot goes straight at her too.

9.28pm BST

68 mins: Norway do a good thing! Hansen gets to the byline on the right and spears in a wicked cross. It doesn’t go anywhere near anyone in a white shirt, but still, enterprising play.

9.28pm BST

67 mins: Norway have the ball for a bit. Frida Maanum gets it, looks up, can’t see anyone to pass to, and waves her arms stroppily before turning and passing backwards.

9.25pm BST

65 mins: Norway make the night’s first substitution: Eikeland is out, and Celin Bizet Ildhusøy replaces her.

9.23pm BST

63 mins: The ball breaks to Billa on the edge of the area, but her first-time shot lacks power and flies straight at Pettersen.

9.22pm BST

62 mins: Dunst cuts onto her right foot and shoots at Pettersen. Norway have defended crosses into the box excellently, but haven’t been very good at very much else.

9.20pm BST

60 mins: Another goal for England’s Alessia Russo, and they lead Northern Ireland 4-0 and are surfing into the quarter-finals on the crest of a wave.

9.19pm BST

58 mins: Austria pass the ball around their backline for a while, to no obvious purpose. They eventually tire of this and pump it forwards, whereupon it is lost.

9.17pm BST

55 mins: Norway have a bit of possession and this time manage a shot at the end of it, but Hegerberg scuffs it well wide.

9.12pm BST

52 mins: A break in play while Wienroither receives some treatment. England have gone 3-0 up in Southampton, Alessia Russo with a header.

9.11pm BST

50 mins: Whatever Martin Sjögren said to his charges at the break doesn’t seem to have transformed them. Austria continue to look more threatening but here Hickelsberger-Füller, with two teammates to aim at, sends a low cross into the arms of Pettersen.

Ingrid Engen eyes the ball as she fights for it with Austria’s defender Laura Wienroither. Photograph: Damien Meyer/AFP/Getty Images

9.07pm BST

47 mins: Austria make their first chance 62 seconds into the second half, but having found themselves four on three they can’t manufacture a clear opening, and the shot hits a defender.

9.05pm BST

46 mins: Peeeeeep! Game back on!

9.05pm BST

The players are back out. Before play restarts Norway get into a huddle, where Graham seems to be delivering some bonus tactical instructions.

8.59pm BST

Beth Mead scored a second goal for England just before half-time, and they thus lead Northern Ireland by two goals to no goals. Rob Smyth’s liveblog is here:

Related: Northern Ireland v England: Women’s Euro 2022, Group A – live!

8.50pm BST

Half time: Austria 1-0 Norway

45+3 mins: Peeeep! We have had half of the time, and Austria have had all of the chances. Norway have had one shot to Austria’s nine, no corners to Austria’s four, and can have absolutely no complaints about being in their current predicament. They need to win this game, and they haven’t looked at all like they’re able to do so.

Austrian have a deserved half-time lead. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

8.48pm BST

45+2 mins: We’re midway through three scheduled minutes of stoppage time.

8.47pm BST

45+1 mins: Wenninger is booked for a foul on Hegerberg, which is the first time I’ve had to type Hegerberg’s name.

8.46pm BST

45 mins: A good spell of pressure from Austria, but though they have a couple of decent shooting chances, they don’t have any decent shots.

8.43pm BST

41 mins: Hickelsberger-Füller jinks left, jinks right, then shoots too close to Pettersen from 16 yards or so.

8.42pm BST

41 mins: There’s been a goal in today’s other game and it’s come from England, Fran Kirby putting them ahead against Northern Ireland.

8.42pm BST

40 mins: So, what now for Norway, who need to score at least twice? A little bit more urgency is the immediate answer, and Reiten sends in another cross which is headed clear.

8.39pm BST

GOAL! Austrlia 1-0 Norway (Billa, 37 mins)

Austria take a thoroughly deserved lead! It’s a lovely dinked ball into the box from Hanshaw, and Billa times her run nicely and sends a beautifully-judged header into the corner of the net!

Austria are ahead! Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA

8.38pm BST

36 mins: Hickelsberger-Füller’s attempt to win a corner off Blakstad ends badly, as she executes a completely accidental nutmeg, the ball doesn’t go out of play at all, and Norway clear.

8.36pm BST

34 mins: Save! Billa tests Pettersen’s recovery, running clear on the right and hitting a low, hard shot from an unpromising angle, which the keeper pushes to safety.

8.35pm BST

34 mins: Play restarts, without a substitution being made.

8.33pm BST

32 mins: Guro Pettersen, the Norway goalkeeper, goes down on one knee and calls for the phsyios. They lay her on her back and apply an ice pack to her ribs, while she winces in pain. This doesn’t look good for her.

8.30pm BST

29 mins: The ball goes out for a corner, from which Verena Hanshaw blazes a left-foot volley over the bar.

8.30pm BST

28 mins: Guro Bergsvand goes to ground to dispossess Sarah Zadrazil inside Austria’s penalty area. Her willingness to attempt a risky sliding tackle when it wasn’t absolutely necessary is a little worrying, but this one is perfect.

8.28pm BST

25 mins: Norway have wrestled their way into something approaching parity now, for all that they have largely left Austria’s penalty area very much alone.

8.25pm BST

22 mins: Someone in the crowd is ringing a tiny bell. It sounds a bit like one of the cow bells that skiing fans like to clang, only really shrill, like the little press-here-for-service bells at the front desk of a provincial hotel when someone is getting really tired of not getting any attention.

8.22pm BST

19 mins: Austria’s Hickelsberger-Füller goes down about 30 yards from goal, and when she doesn’t get a free-kick for her efforts she runs after the ball, pulling, pushing or kicking whoever has it already, and ends up with a yellow card.

8.21pm BST

18 mins: Austria have progressed from having marginally the better start to significantly dominating.

8.18pm BST

15 mins: Norway break really smartly, but it ends with Graham Hansen hitting a cross into a defender, and the rebound into the side netting.

8.15pm BST

12 mins: Austria hit the bar! It’s a shot from Feiersinger on the edge of the area that’s reasonably powerful but loops straight to Pettersen. It should have been a straightforward catch, but she fumbles it into the air, and onto her bar!

8.12pm BST

10 mins: Austria pass the ball about for a bit. Neither goalkeeper has been remotely threatened but Austria have started very well.

8.10pm BST

8 mins: A brief pause while VAR checks for a possible handball that nobody else spotted or appealed for, before they decide that there wasn’t one.

8.07pm BST

5 mins: Norway attack down the left, but Reiten’s cross is caught by Zinsberger.

8.06pm BST

4 mins: Nicole Billa goes down in the area, finding herself in the middle of a Bergsvand-Blakstad sandwich, but the referee is unimpressed and the VAR agrees.

8.05pm BST

3 mins: A pleasingly high-paced opening to the game, with Austria getting forward in encouraging numbers in the circumstances.

8.02pm BST

1 min: Peeeeeep! The game is under way, and a few seconds before England’s one does. Small wins, etc.

8.01pm BST

The captains meet with the referee on the halfway line, and have a bit of an awkward fist-bump-or-handshake moment, with Viki Schnaderbeck offering a fist and Maren Mjelde a palm. They end with an uncomfortable compromise.

7.57pm BST

Out come the teams! Norway are in their white away shirt with Austria wearing red.

7.53pm BST

Norway coach Martin Sjögren has a chat about the hangover from the England game, while his players warm up. They appear to largely be doing high-fiving routines.

We made some adjustments but most of all after that terrible night we had we’ve been working hard to encourage the players to believe in themselves so hopefully we’ll see a completely different team tonight. It’s very clear that we need to win this game so we have to score at least one goal. We can’t be too tense in the game, hopefully we can relax a little bit and have a good start to the game, and maybe go from there.

7.51pm BST

The BBC’s match coverage has begun, and they start by asking John Arne Riise what went wrong wit Norway’s performance against England. “Basically everything,” he says.

7.29pm BST

Rob Smyth is on England v Northern ireland duty:

Related: Northern Ireland v England: Women’s Euro 2022, Group A – live!

7.28pm BST

The teams!

Team news is in, and the starting line-ups look like this:

Austria: Zinsberger; Wienroither, Wenninger, Schraderbeck, Hanshaw; Puntigam; Hickelsberger-Füller, Zadrazil, Feiersinger, Dunst; Billa. Subs: Kresche, Pal, Georgieva, Degen, Schasching, Schiechtl, Kirchberger, Höbinger, Eder, Makas, Enzinger.

Norway: Pettersen, T Hansen, Bergsvand, Mjelde, Blakstad; Eikeland, Maanum, Graham Hansen, Syrstad Engen, Reiten; Hegerberg. Subs: Skoglund, Mikalsen, Sønstevold, Thorisdottir, Bøe Risa, Sævik, Ildhusøy, Bjelde, Terland, Hansen, Jøsendal, Haug.

Referee: Kateryna Monzul (Ukraine).

6.57pm BST

Hello world!

The first knockout game of the 2022 European Championships comes in Brighton with the group stage not yet over, as Austria and Norway play for second place behind England in Group A. Both sides are currently on three points having beaten Northern Ireland and lost to the hosts, but Norway did so in such calamitous style, shipping six goals before half-time and eight by the final whistle, that they go into the match in third place (against Austria England only had five shots on target, and scored just once). A draw, then, would be enough for Austria, while Norway must win. On offer for whoever ends up in the runner-up spot is a quarter-final against Germany.

“We are playing against a very strong Norway side,” says the Austria coach, Irene Fuhrmann. This is true, whatever evidence anyone who watched their game against England might have gathered - Norway are ranked 11th in the world by Fifa, and Austria sit 21nd having never beaten them in their history. “They will definitely come out of the blocks quickly because they’ll want to forget about the last game, and we’ll have to be prepared for that and do everything we can to resist it. Norway have got some top players, they’re very physical, so we’ll really have to put our bodies on the line and do everything we can to resist them.”

In an ideal world Austria will want to do more than just resist them. No bus-parking here, if you’d be so kind. Fuhrmann’s side have conceded only that one Beth Mead goal in their last four games, which suggests that they might reasonably hope to keep a clean sheet if they played for one, though Norway have scored in seven of their last eight games, which suggests it might not be so straightforward. So this could go one of two ways, of which one might be a lot of fun. Welcome!