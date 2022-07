Mrs. Martha Chafin Williamson, age 70, of Ailey, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her home, following an extended illness. She was a native of the Rockledge Community in Laurens County, and was a 1970 graduate of East Laurens High School. She has lived in Montgomery County since 1970, and worked at Savannah Luggage Works for ten years and Handy Andy for ten years until retiring. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church; and she enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, sewing and flower gardening. Preceding her in death were her parents, John Walter Chafin and Mary McLendon Chafin Jordan; and three siblings, Maynard Chafin, John Chafin, and Ann Poindexter.

AILEY, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO