Philadelphia, PA

Eagles 2022 training camp preview: Full schedule, storylines to watch

By Glenn Erby
By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Eagles are now just 11 days away from reporting to training camp at the NovaCare Complex, with the first practice set for July 27.

Howie Roseman has surrounded quarterback Jalen Hurts with a game-changing wideout after acquiring A.J. Brown via trade, and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has several talented “weapons’ after the arrival of Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, James Bradberry, Nakobe Dean, and Jordan Davis.

Over the next week and a half, we’ll get you up to speed on key position battles, players, and storylines to watch as we lead up to the biggest camp in recent memory.

Initial schedule

Player report date: July 26 (rookies and veterans)

First public practice: (public practice Aug. 7)

Training camp location: NovaCare Complex | Philadelphia

Key acquisitions--re-signings

DE Derek Barnett

WR James Bradberry

WR A.J. Brown (trade with Titans)

DT Fletcher Cox

S Anthony Harris

C Jason Kelce

LB Haason Reddick

LB Kyzir White

Key Departures

RB Jordan Howard

OG Brandon Brooks (retired)

LB Genard Avery (Steelers)

CB Steven Nelson (Texans)

S Rodney McLeod (Colts)

Jalen Hurts controls his own destiny

The writing on the wall is simple for Hurts, who controls his destiny. Play well and sign a deal for upwards of $35 million per season, while a mediocre or less than stellar season could see Philadelphia in play for an upgrade at the position in 2023.

Offensive Firepower

Hurts will have every chance to succeed after the acquisition of Brown, who’ll be paired with DeVonta Smith.

Dallas Goedert will look to earn make his first Pro Bowl after the Zach Ertz trade last season, and Miles Sanders will look for his first 1,000-yard season in the final year of his rookie deal.

Defensive weapons

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has a roster full of ‘Weapons,’ as Haason Reddick likes to call himself, and we should see a more versatile Eagles defense. General manager Howie Roseman added depth at all three levels while inserting championship pedigree after drafting Georgia’s Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis.

