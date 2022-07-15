ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

KeKe Palmer and Yung Miami Both Slay In The Same YSL Jumpsuit

By Samjah Iman
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBZwt_0gh5rGoH00
Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

Keke Palmer and Yung Miami rocked the same $2,900 Yves Saint Laurent jumpsuit, and both ladies looked fly!

Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) has designed a jumpsuit, and it is a favorite among the stars. Yung Miami was seen rocking the sleek look while kicking it in Paris. The City Girl rapper looked fabulous in her ensemble, matching it with black Christian Louboutin pumps and a broad black clutch purse. Her accessories included gold drop earrings, a black bracelet, and a gold bracelet. Her nails were painted white, with her hair swept into a low ponytail. Yung Miami’s makeup went perfectly with her outfit, and her red lipstick added flair to her swag.

Keke Palmer sported her YSL jumpsuit during her Glamour Magazine shoot. The Nope actress paired her look with red and white pumps, gold jewelry, and voluminous hair. Her makeup was kept to a minimum using shades of brown.

Other celebs such as Jayda Cheaves have also been seen in this popular garb. Cheaves posted several pictures of herself partying it up in the romper version of this look. She paired her outfit with black platform shoes and YSL gold drop earrings.

Which version of this look are you feeling?

DON’T MISS…

KeKe Palmer and Yung Miami Both Slay In The Same YSL Jumpsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion

The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

David Hasselhoff’s 70th birthday party turns into Baywatch reunion

David Hasselhoff celebrated his 70th birthday with several of his Baywatch co-stars.The actor reached the milestone age on Sunday (17 July), and held a party at a restaurant and bar in Calabasas, California.Hasselhoff played Mitch Buchannon in the series from its start in 1989 to the penultimate season, which aired in 2000. During that time, he appeared in two Baywatch films: Baywatch the Movie: Forbidden Paradise (1995) and Baywatch: White Thunder at Glacier Bay (1998).He reprised the role of Mitch for another film, Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding, in 2003.Co-stars Kelly Packard Privet and David Chokachi were in attendance at Hasselhoff’s...
CALABASAS, CA
The Guardian

Loyle Carner: ‘There’s a whole other side to me that’s darker’

Ben Coyle-Larner is wrestling with himself. Literally, in the video for his new single, Hate, a song that sees him shelve his languid, confessional flow and nice guy persona in order to deliver lines such as “I tell you what I hate though / The same fellas getting bodied by the plainclothes” with genuine venom. The video sees a camera trained on Coyle-Larner’s snarling face as he drives down a largely empty stretch of motorway, while being jostled and harangued by alternative versions of himself in the back seat. It might be a rather heavy-handed metaphor but it’s true to the tone of the song and his new direction, one he doesn’t yet seem entirely confident in.
HIP HOP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Yves Saint Laurent
Person
Keke Palmer
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

506
Followers
1K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy