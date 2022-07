HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- On July 18, a Summit Forum with the theme of “Green Finance and Sustainable Future” was held in the EIC Exhibition Hall in Hangzhou. At the Forum, Professor PAN Jiahua ( Member of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences) made a strategic analysis of the path of China’s sustainable economic development under his lofty purposive mind; COO Matthew Gasmer (IFC) and Ms. ZHAO Bingbing (London & Partners) inspired the guests by their speeches on the rise of the Financial Metropolis -New York and the development of City of Fog-London to the Financial City; President MA Jun ( IFS) and Dr. Li Zhiqing (School of economics, Fudan University ) explained the significance and future development of green finance in China and the Yangtze River Delta from a professional level respectively; In addition, General Manager FAN Hongyin ( NIO, Zhejiang Region) also expounded his views on new energy enterprises and green financial innovation from the aspect of industrial implementation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005572/en/ EIC Reinitiating Epoch-making Urban Upgrading (Photo: Business Wire)

