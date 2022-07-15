Read full article on original website
Both BHS running teams state bound
Both the Boerne High varsity cross country teams qualified for ...
Hound stringers come thisclose to winning state
COLLEGE STATION – The Boerne High tennis team ended the ...
State water polo tourney this weekend
The Boerne Champion won the Region IV-6A title last week ...
Champion water polo finishes second in state
SAN ANTONIO - The Boerne Champion boys water polo fell in the state title game at this year's 6A state tournament to Clute Brazoswood, 19-10, at Davis Natatorium on Saturday night. It's the only loss of the season for the Chargers team that finished 16-1 this year. Earlier in the...
Lady Chargers win region, boys headed to state meet
The Boerne Champion varsity cross country teams went 1-2 in ...
Tivy tops Chargers for third place in 26-5A
Third place was on the line in District 26-5A Tuesday ...
The burning of the “C”
Boerne Champion concluded its annual homecoming parade Monday night at ...
