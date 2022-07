Back when my wife was dealing with the dreaded Pixel 4 battery, I was constantly trying to find ways to improve her device's ability to make it through the day without having to charge it mid-afternoon. Although ultimately that failed (because the battery was just so bad in that phone), I was pretty much always up to speed on the apps that were guilty of draining her battery. In most cases, those apps were pretty consistent (with Instagram being the biggest culprit).

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO