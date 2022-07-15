This Deserted Island In The Florida Keys Is Haunted With Rich History & You Can Visit It

Not many Floridians know about a small, deserted island that exist in the Florida Keys. It's called Indian Key Historic State Park, and it's so haunted, but has become a bit of a tourist attraction.

The island was once home to the bustling place but now is a 'ghost town' off the coast of Islamorada.

There's so much rich history here since the 1800s, though it was destroyed in the 1840s. Then, pirates would raid the island causing many who lived there to leave.

Now, It's a protected national park where many kayak to see it in person. When you get there, you can see indigenous plant life and walking paths around the island.

According to the Islamorada Times, there was a wrecker named Jacob Housman who had many properties on the island. He was essentially the community leader.

When the Second Seminole War began, Indian Key was a site that was attacked. Though Housman escaped, he was later killed in a wrecking accident. His wife reportedly built his grave on the island, though it was vandalized, so a replica stands in pl there today.

A visitor on Tripadvisor said you can hear the ghost tales that haunt the area when you go there.

Indian Key encompasses more than 10 acres of uninhabited land off of Overseas Highway and you can visit at your leisure for less than $5 a person.

The park is only accessible by kayak, paddleboard, boat, or some kind of water vessel that will get you there. The boat ramp at Indian Key Fill is closed due to storm damage. The observation tower is also closed.

Indian Key Historic State Park

Price: $2.50/person

Address: Offshore Island, Islamorada, FL

Why You Need To Go: This uninhabited island you can visit in the Florida Keys, and beyond its eerie vibes and haunted history, it is a gorgeous place to visit by water.

