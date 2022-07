Syracuse, N.Y. ― The 2022-23 Syracuse men’s basketball team will make its JMA Wireless Dome debut on Tuesday, Oct. 25, with an exhibition game against Indiana (Pa.) The game will be the first of two exhibition games at the Dome before the Orange opens regular season play on Monday, Nov. 7 against Lehigh. Syracuse previously announced an exhibition with Southern New Hampshire on Nov. 1.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO