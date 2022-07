THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two women and a teenage girl were shot in separate incidents just minutes apart in the Bronx on Sunday night, police said. All three victims likely were unintended targets, officials said. In the first shooting, a 22-year-old woman was shot in the leg as she walked her dog near Bristow and Jennings streets around 8:45 p.m. She saw a white car going north on Jennings Street from which the bullet may have come. The woman was not likely to die, police said.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO