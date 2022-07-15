ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signs law banning smoking at state beaches, parks, boardwalks

By Dondre Lemon
 3 days ago

Governor Kathy Hochul is giving New Yorkers a breath of fresh air by banning smoking at state beaches and parks.

Hochul signed legislation Friday prohibiting smoking on all state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps.

People who violate the new rule will be fined $50.

"Smoking is a dangerous habit that affects not only the smoker but everyone around them, including families and children enjoying our state's great public places," Hochul said. "I'm proud to sign this legislation that will protect New Yorker's health and help reduce litter in public parks and beaches across the state."

Many municipalities and local governments already have restrictions or bans on smoking in public spaces.

This additional step will enforce a statewide prohibition and includes a fine that will be collected by localities.

"New York's public parks are family friendly venues," state Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said. "No one, especially children, should be subjected to secondhand smoke while playing on a playground or enjoying the day at a public beach or camp site."

Supporters say the prohibition will keep parks and beaches cleaner and safer, along with protecting local ecosystems.

"New Yorkers head to our parks for fresh air and to foster a healthy lifestyle," Assembly member Jeffrey Dinowitz said. "Smoking is the opposite of that. I am very pleased the Governor Hochul has signed into law this important statewide ban on smoking in parks, and thank you to my colleagues for their vital support on this bill over the years."

The Adirondacks and Catskills are exempt, as well as parking lots, sidewalks adjoining parks, and areas not used for park purposes.

Comments / 53

Michael
2d ago

ok than how are you going to stop all the pollution that we all have to breathe every day are we going to stop the winds from bringing it from other states more people have gotten sick and cancer from all the pollution and stopping people from smoking out doors will stop that one bit and it's healthier for people to smoke out doors than inside this is a law only designed for the state to only steel more money from people who live in New York and if they keep it up democrat's are going to find themselves not running this state

Reply
5
Marty Marty
2d ago

One question, does this law include pot smoking as well. Wasn't mentioned in the article but smoking is smoking.

Reply(2)
8
freedom.for.the.people
1d ago

We though Cuomo was had , she is even worse. Hopefully NYS voters will wise up and vote her out in NOV.

Reply
7
 

