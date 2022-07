We've traditionally been taught to keep pesky clovers off our lawns. Now, more and more people are making a case for appreciating those once-vexing clovers. What was once considered a weed, is now often thought of as a hassle-free, eco-friendly option for landscaping. Before your next weeding marathon, we're here to answer all your questions and make a case for letting clover flourish in your lawn.

GARDENING ・ 3 DAYS AGO