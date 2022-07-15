ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies after falling out of kayak in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fpdzi_0gh4zgqi00
Arapaho Bay at Lake Granby. Photo Credit: aimintang (iStock).

The body of a 75-year-old woman from Arvada was recovered from Lake Granby on Wednesday after a kayaking accident that occurred earlier that day, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

Officials received a report that a woman had fallen out of her kayak at about 11:30 AM in Cutthroat Bay on Lake Granby. Crews from the Grand County Sheriff's Office, the Grand Lake Fire Protection District, and Grand County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.

An employee from Beacon Landing Marina located the woman, who was floating unconscious is the water.

"Grand Lake Fire Protection District used their rescue boat to transport the victim to a nearby ambulance where CPR was initiated and the victim was then transported to Middle Park Medical Center in Granby," the Grand County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The woman was pronounced dead at about 1 PM on Wednesday, officials said. A cause and manner of death report will be released by the Grand County Coroner's Office in the coming weeks.

Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.

