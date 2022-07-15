ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle named one of the best cities in America for singles

By Abby Luschei
seattlerefined.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for love? Move to Seattle, apparently. In a ranking that no one saw coming, Seattle has been named one of the best cities in the nation for singles, according to a recent report from Zillow. The...

seattlerefined.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
KHQ Right Now

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue No. 9 best educated metro area in the U.S.

(The Center Square) – The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area is among the top 10 most educated metropolitan statistical areas in the country, according to a new report from WalletHub. The personal finance website ranked the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area at No. 9 on its list. WalletHub determined its rankings of 150 metro areas...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

A Hidden Gem in Lacey

Bacco Trattoria Italiana might be easy to miss, as it’s tucked away off Martin Way East in Lacey. Once you’ve experienced its distinct flavors, though, it’s likely you'll return knowing exactly where to find it. Cooking was a natural part of life growing up in Gaeta, Italy,...
LACEY, WA
94.5 KATS

5 Delicious Northwest Burger Dives Worth the Drive

Tired of the same ol burgers joints? There are a lot of little well-known spots all over the Northwest to get great fast food. Here are 5 of my favorite spots. #5- Miners – If you have traveled across Washington State through Yakima while in school, your bus probably stopped here. The signature burger is “The Big Miner”, is one of the largest burgers I have ever tried. If that is not big enough, try “The Double big Miner”. Their milkshakes are also famous for being really, really thick. You might need a spoon to drink it.
YAKIMA, WA
Meghan M. Richter

FUN Foodie Things to Do This Weekend

Event by Mobile Food Rodeo, Seattle Night Markets and 3 others. Location:139 9th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, United States. Seattle’s favorite Saturday Market, SLU Saturday Market brings the best ice cream & cold treats in town curbside to South Lake Union!
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

MOD Pizza Brings Back Five Seasonal Favorites This Summer With $7 “MOD Flashbacks”

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”), the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, announced it is bringing back five seasonal customer favorite pizzas beginning on Monday, July 18. Each week for five weeks, from July 18 to August 18, a different seasonal pizza will return as a limited-time offer at the special price of $7. Each “flashback” will be available Monday through Thursday via online ordering at MODPizza.com and in the MOD app. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005709/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Emerald City#Zillow#Pike Place Market#Tiktok
urbnlivn.com

Wedgwood midcentury charmer with backyard oasis

Built in 1949, 2323 NE 91st St. is a covetable Northwest Contemporary home nestled into a beautifully landscaped 12,700-square-foot lot. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home offers a timeless design that’s well-equipped to entertain, relax and enjoy everyday life. Located in northeast Seattle’s leafy Wedgwood neighborhood, the property is a stone’s throw from Maple Leaf, Ravenna and Magnuson Park.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

4 spots around Seattle to celebrate National Ice Cream Day

This is your sign to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 17. You'll also be supporting some of our favorite local shops when you stop in for a scoop or two. Here are some ideas to celebrate:. Frankie & Jo's. Party with Frankie & Jo's at an ice...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Amazon pauses Bellevue tower construction, reevaluates design

Amazon.com Inc. announced it is pausing work on most office towers in Bellevue, but the company is not halting hiring in the city, where it still plans to have more than 25,000 employees. The decision, which affects six towers totaling more than 3 million square feet of space, will allow...
BELLEVUE, WA
parentmap.com

Point Ruston Pride: Dune Pride Concert

Pack a picnic and bring the family for a day on the Cambia Legacy Lawn at Dune Peninsula. Enjoy live music on the main stage from Vicci Martinez with performances by Jamie Von Stratton, Rachelle LaNae and more while taking in views of Puget Sound, Mount Rainier and Tacoma’s waterfront.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

The Spotlight: Summer of Violence

It's raining lead all across Western Washington. Wild shootouts in Everett and Seattle caught on tape, and reports of a gang war in Tacoma. Plus a part-time rapper makes a terrible decision that turns his life upside down. And a happy ending for a family and their feline friends.
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Tacoma in the 1970s

Ever go to a prominent tourist destination and notice how many shirts, banners and bumper stickers you see promoting the place?. Every body, billboard and slogan seems to treat the place as the center of the known universe. I’ve seen this in places as varied as London, San Francisco, Cannon Beach and Ocean Shores – even Seattle.
TACOMA, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

Pacific Science Center Re-Opens in Seattle

COVID-19 induced the shutdown of in-person activities and entertainment in 2020. For the first time since then, Seattle’s Pacific Science Center (PacSci) is back open. Masks are optional for visitors and proof of COVID-19 vaccination is not required. However, PacSci asks that visitors wear masks if they have been exposed to, or have had, COVID-19 in the last 10 days. They also ask that visitors wear a mask if they are unvaccinated and have traveled within the previous five days of their visit.
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Bainbridge Island Northwest Contemporary stunner with water, mountain views

Built in 1965 as the family home of renowned structural engineer Jack Christiansen, 7799 Hansen Rd. NE on Bainbridge Island is on the market. The show-stopping early Northwest Contemporary home sits on two acres alongside Fletcher Bay on the island’s west side. Sculpture on a grand scale, the house was constructed on a series of free-standing concrete platforms supported by individual posts. It offers functional luxury, stunning bay views, plenty of outdoor living space and direct water access.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
urbnlivn.com

Renovated midcentury home with pool in Seattle’s Crown Hill neighborhood

A lovely midcentury home that embodies elements of the Northwest Contemporary design style, 927 NW 105th St. in Seattle’s Crown Hill neighborhood is on the market. The two-bedroom home is located on the northwest side of town, just a few blocks south of Carkeek Park. Laid out across 1,440 square feet, the property boasts an expansive territorial perspective, an oversized lot, a pool and ample room to expand.
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

Starbucks may’ve just gotten what it deserves​

GLENN: The 16 stores that will close by the end of this month, five in Seattle, one in Everett, Washington. Six in Los Angeles. And two in Portland. GLENN: Also, locations in Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. Now, I'm trying to think, what do all of those cities have in common?

