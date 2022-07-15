ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Visiting NYC to see a friend

 3 days ago

Makes me so happy to be from the south. It's a different life up here that I'm glad not to be apart of. Can't wait to get back. Nothing better than the south. Love you baws. This post was edited on 7/15 at 1:48 am.

The Associated Press

Sunrise Senior Living Opens Second Community on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Today, Sunrise Senior Living, an industry pioneer and leading provider of senior living services, announced the opening of its second and newest community on Staten Island, Sunrise of New Dorp. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005053/en/ Photograph of the exterior of Sunrise of New Dorp, a new senior living community located on Staten Island at 470 New Dorp Lane. (Photo: Business Wire)
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Robb Report

Michelin Just Added 25 New Restaurants to Its New York Guide. So Who’s Getting Stars?

Click here to read the full article. Michelin is offering the public a little amuse bouche of its upcoming New York guide. The little red gastronomic bible has teased its fall release, revealing 25 restaurants that will join the 500 restaurants already in the guide, from starred establishments to the cheap eats that get crowned with Bib Gourmands. Looking through the list offers a glimpse of where the inspectors’ heads are at when it comes to awarding stars. In total, the new additions span Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens (sorry to the Bronx and Staten Island). Two-thirds of the selections lie in Manhattan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Michelin Adds 25 Restaurants to its NYC Guide. See Who Made the Grade!

Michelen is out with the 25 additions to its New York City restaurant guide with new players from Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan included in the list. Lore is a stylish spot in Park Slope bringing together what it calls a “confluence of cultures.” Diners will discover things like Fermented Dosa, Smoked Steelhead Trout, Baked Puff Pastry Samosas and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

Iconic $4,000 tulip lamp spotted in NYC trash

Another person's trash is another one's treasure, they say. And it certainly was for one lucky person when they fumbled across an iconic tulip floor lamp dumped on the corner of the street. "Someone in NYC threw out this 80's vintage tulip lamp designed by Peter Bliss and I'm about...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Town Named Top 10 Place To Live

The top 10 best places to live in America study was recently released and one suburb in New York State has made the Top 10. The suburb of New York City, Great Neck Plaza, was named the 10th best place to live in the entire country according to <a href="https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/great-neck-plaza-nassau-ny/" target="_blank">Niche.com</a>.
GREAT NECK PLAZA, NY
House Digest

The Unexpected New Luxury Destination For NYC's Elite

The Hudson Valley has gotten a facelift with its recent deluxe developments, and people are noticing. The gorgeous New York state region is quickly becoming a hotspot for NYC's elite looking to get away for the weekend. It has seen the opening of several luxury hotels within the past few years, including Inness, an upscale hotel and member's club, The New York Post states. According to Inness, one night's stay at the hotel will cost you upwards of $730. Guests can purchase a year-long membership for $1,800. For an additional $4,200, guests are granted unlimited access to the club's golf course, which spans 220 acres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

