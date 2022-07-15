Visiting NYC to see a friend

Click here to read the full article. Michelin is offering the public a little amuse bouche of its upcoming New York guide. The little red gastronomic bible has teased its fall release, revealing 25 restaurants that will join the 500 restaurants already in the guide, from starred establishments to the cheap eats that get crowned with Bib Gourmands. Looking through the list offers a glimpse of where the inspectors’ heads are at when it comes to awarding stars. In total, the new additions span Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens (sorry to the Bronx and Staten Island). Two-thirds of the selections lie in Manhattan...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO