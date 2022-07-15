Appeal Of City Of Pullman’s Environmental Approval Of Proposed Rock Pit To Be Hear Monday
By Evan Ellis
pullmanradio.com
3 days ago
The appeal of the City of Pullman’s environmental checklist approval of a proposed rock pit will be heard Monday morning. The City of Pullman’s new hearing examiner will hear the appeal. At issue is the city planner’s environmental checklist approval of the rock pit being proposed by Pullman developer Steve Mader....
The City of Pullman’s new hearing examiner voiced concerns with a proposed rock pit after listening to an appeal of the city’s environmental approval of the project. Local developer Steve Mader wants to operate a rock pit near the Military Hill neighborhood to supply material for a development that he wants to build nearby. Mader says the local pit would keep him from having to haul rock through the neighborhood.
Albright Construction will replace water line sections in Perimeter Drive on the University of Idaho campus starting today. The road may be closed to through traffic for nearly two weeks. Replacements extend from the Service Garage on the south side of the Facilities Complex to the JW Martin Lab on...
LEWISTON, Idaho — Firefighters are working to get a wildfire under control near Lewiston on Monday morning. The Express fire started Sunday night north of US 95 near the Clearwater River and Clearwater River Casino & Lodge. Nez Perce County Emergency Management reported Clearwater River Casino, residential areas, and...
According to the Idaho Department of Lands fire activity map, the fire above the Clearwater River Casino has burned approximately 1,200 acres so far. The IDL fire activity map can be viewed HERE. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Big Country News Connection was able to confirm that both the Clearwater River...
ASOTIN COUNTY - On the evening of Saturday, July 16, 2022, fire crews with Asotin County Fire District #1 and Garfield County Fire District #1 attacked the seasons first wildland fire in Asotin County. Fire crews were called to the wildland fire about 20 miles west of Clarkston on Knottgrass...
(Kennewick, WA) -- Washington State University-Pullman says they temporarily reassigned the duties of a university police officer and members of the Washington State University-Pullman Police command staff. This after allegations of employee misconduct on the force triggered an investigation. The university says they've named Victoria Murray, executive director for finance and administration, as Acting Associate Vice President for Public Safety, Murray will be responsible for providing overall management of WSU’s public safety functions. WSU Police Sgt. Dawn Daniels has been appointed acting chief of police for the department. Daniels will be leading the day‑to‑day operations of the department in the role of acting chief. Both appointments were made official Friday. The University is not commenting on what the allegations are, except to say the investigation is ongoing, and they expect to release more information in the coming weeks, as the inquiry progresses.
LEWISTON, Idaho — Evacuations have been lifted in the areas surrounding the Express Fire burning near Lewiston. The Clearwater River Casino, residential area and RV park were all evacuated early Monday morning, but people in those areas can now return. A Nez Perce Tribe spokesman says some outbuildings have burned, but no homes have been lost and no injuries have...
LEWISTON, Idaho – Wildfires are a terrifying sight to see, and Nez Perce County homeowner Joy Nye came close to losing her home Sunday night. The Express Fire started around 11 p.m. just east of Lewiston along the Clearwater River and Highway 95. Authorities evacuated people from the Clearwater River Casino, a nearby gas station and RV park, as well as homes.
Learning to operate logging equipment, assess fuels that could accelerate wildfires, or grow pine seedlings for reforestation often requires years of on-the-job training. Beginning in Fall 2022, Idaho’s flagship university will provide students with that instruction via three degree programs. For the first time in its 131-year history, the University of Idaho will offer associate degrees in forest operations and technology, forest nursery management and wildland fuel and fire technology.
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories based in Pullman has promoted David Sánchez Escobedo to vice president of Engineering Services, the division of the company that helps SEL customers protect and control critical electrical infrastructure and power systems. Sánchez will lead nearly 400 people in 15 countries who design, deliver and support...
Palouse Land Trust presents Sound Bath Guided Meditation with Nara Woodland this Tuesday from 9 am to 10 pm located at Idler’s rest in Moscow. Nara will provide a sound bath using crystal and singing bowls. Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat and blanket.
LEWISTON - At about 7:50 p.m. Thursday the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office and Rescue Dive Team responded to the south side of the Memorial Bridge where a Lewiston resident, 57-year-old Wayne Kirtley Jr., went underwater and did not resurface. The Asotin County Fire Department also responded with a rescue boat. The Rescue Teams searched for Kirtley until dark with no success.
LEWISTON - The 22 adult and puppy poodles that were recently rescued from a local backyard breeder will soon have their fur-ever homes. After "overwhelming interest" in the rescued poodles, Helping Hands Rescue is no longer accepting applications. "We have so many applications to go through it will take some...
CHALLIS, Idaho – A father and son killed in a plane crash during a camping trip in Idaho were well loved by the people who knew them. Neal Humphrey, 48, and his 15-year-old son, Cooper Humphrey, of Lewiston passed away last month in a plane crash near Challis. Neal...
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was killed in a road rage shooting on eastbound I-90. According to Washington State Patrol, the shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m. on eastbound I-90 near Thor. The victim of the shooting crashed through a fence near the Sprague off ramp. The victim died at the scene. The Sprague off ramp is now back open. COPYRIGHT...
WORLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An 81-year-old Post Falls man died in the hospital days after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Worley. Idaho State Police said the Post Falls man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle had been in a crash with a three-wheeled motorcycle on July 9, on U.S. Highway 95. The 85-year-old driver of the three-wheeled cycle was taken to an area hospital as well. Both riders had been wearing helmets. The Kootenai County Coroner is working on notifying next of kin. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
LEWISTON, Idaho - Police in Lewiston are investigating a horrific case of hoarding and dog breeding, from which 22 poodles were rescued in unthinkable conditions. Officers say the owner first surrendered about a dozen of them to the animal rescue group, Helping Hands Rescue. But when police went to the...
Comments / 0