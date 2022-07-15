Upcoming events July 15-Aug. 27

In anticipation of the expiration of the nationwide waivers allowing for free meals for all students, we understand that this means the return to charging for breakfast and lunch and only being able to offer free or reduced-price meals to students who qualify for those benefits. The pandemic has created new hardships for many families, including those who may have never previously relied on free school meals. Additionally, most households have not submitted meal applications in a few years, and many may be surprised to learn that meals will not automatically be free for all in school year 2022-23. Our goal is to continue supporting all students and families by ensuring those who need free meals at school receive them.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO