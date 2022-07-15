ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennettsville, SC

Upcoming events July 15-Aug. 27

heraldadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article— The Marlboro County Museum will host “Storytime at the Museum” on Fridays in July. Storytime will be at 10 a.m. on the front porch of the museum, 123 S. Marlboro Street in Bennettsville. Parents and other caregivers are invited to bring their children for a story, activity, and snack. For...

heraldadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

‘Unity in the Community’ aims to build bridges between community, Florence police

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department held a community outreach event Saturday aimed at building relationships with the city’s residents. Cpl. Oscar Merchant, the coordinator of the “Unity in the Community” event, said those connections can help solve and prevent crimes. “Our investigators need the community,” Merchant said. “That’s how they solve crimes. […]
FLORENCE, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Marlboro County Council members visit former Delta textile facility

The demolition and clean-up of the former Delta textile facility in Wallace is well underway. Several Marlboro County Council members gathered at the site last week to see the progress being made and hear plans for the further rehabilitation of the site. The project is funded by local economic development funds as well as a more than a million-dollar grant from the SC Department of Commerce. Above, Council members Dr. Damien Johnson, Ken Stroman, and Jason Steen look over the ongoing demolition of the former Delta Mills textile site in Wallace. Below, Council members Jason Steen, Charles Midgley, Ken Stroman, and Dr. Damien Johnson surveyed the ongoing demolition of the former Delta Mills textile site in Wallace.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
heraldadvocate.com

County to start process to purchase Marlboro County Country Club

County council took action on a recreation project Tuesday night. Council members unanimously voted to allow County Administrator Ron Munnerlyn to proceed with securing the option to purchase the Marlboro County Country Club with a due diligence period in pursue of a recreational complex. County approved a motion 7-1 to...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
kool1027.com

Another Back To School Bash This Coming Weekend

A Back To School Bash “I Am A Leader, Level Up In Leadership” will take place at the City Arena in Camden on Saturday July 23rd from 9am-noon. The bash involves school supplies, games, food, music and vendors. for more info visit kcschoolbash on Facebook.
CAMDEN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camden, SC
City
Bennettsville, SC
Bennettsville, SC
Government
County
Marlboro County, SC
Marlboro County, SC
Government
City
Mccoll, SC
WBTW News13

Alligator Road in Florence shut down due to garage fire

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Alligator Road in Florence is shut down Monday afternoon due to a garage fire, according to Florence City Fire Marshal Chris Johnson. A garage with a single apartment above it caught fire Monday afternoon, Johnson said. Florence City Fire was called at 3:56 p.m.
FLORENCE, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Lunch Application available online now

In anticipation of the expiration of the nationwide waivers allowing for free meals for all students, we understand that this means the return to charging for breakfast and lunch and only being able to offer free or reduced-price meals to students who qualify for those benefits. The pandemic has created new hardships for many families, including those who may have never previously relied on free school meals. Additionally, most households have not submitted meal applications in a few years, and many may be surprised to learn that meals will not automatically be free for all in school year 2022-23. Our goal is to continue supporting all students and families by ensuring those who need free meals at school receive them.
FLORENCE, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Summer graduation ceremony held for Adult Education

Clio resident Eva McRae has had a dream since she was 17 years old – to graduate from high school. On Tuesday evening, she walked across the stage of Bennettsville Intermediate School to receive her diploma as part of the 2022 Summer Commencement Ceremony for Marlboro County Adult Education.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Daughter of late South Carolina senator hosts back-to-school bookbag bash in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — The daughter of the late South Carolina Sen. Clementa Pinckney is hosting a back-to-school "Bookbag Bash" and free community resource assistance on Wednesday. There will be live entertainment and performances, onsite utility and rental assistance, health and wellness activities, free food, gas cards, giveaways, back-to-school...
MARION, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Hospice#Parks And Recreation#Hamburgers#Upcoming#Community
WBTW News13

Lumberton completes nearly $2M sewer overhaul at mobile-home park

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A nearly $2 million sewer-improvement project at a mobile-home park in Lumberton has been completed, and one homeowner said the project has him feeling relieved. “I think they did a pretty good job,” John Willi McRae said. “They did each and everyone’s house, and it looks good. I don’t have any […]
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

Laurinburg woman airlifted to hospital following assault

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A 44-year-old woman had to be airlifted to the hospital last Friday after being assaulted inside her home, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Young said she was taken by EMS to Scotland Memorial Hospital where she had to be airlifted...
LAURINBURG, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County first responders battle house fire in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY)- A multi-agency response to a fire in Columbus County Saturday, this was the first of two fires that crews responded to over the weekend. This one in Chadbourn on the 100-block of Arthur Graham Road, erupted just before midnight on Friday, the flames taking over the home resulting in a total loss of the structure.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Watermelon Day Saturday at Farmers Market

Nothing says summer like a “red to the rind” watermelon. Whether it’s a Charleston Grey on a grandmother’s porch after Sunday dinner, a truckload of Congos at Vacation Bible School, a volunteer hybrid broken open on the tailgate of a tobacco truck — or even teenagers stealing a melon in the dead of night — watermelons invoke memories for almost everyone in southeastern North Carolina.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
News Break
Politics
sandhillssentinel.com

Vehicle strikes tree on Morganton Road

A driver escaped with her life after slamming into a tree on W Morganton Road early Sunday afternoon. Around noon, first responders received a call alerting them to an SUV that had not only struck a tree but that potentially had the driver trapped inside. The crash occurred mere feet...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
kool1027.com

Operation Southern Slow Down Announced

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in “Operation Southern Slow Down” with other agencies across the southeast from now through July 23rd. They encourage everyone to slow down and drive safe during the Deadliest Days of Summer where traffic collisions and fatalities increase dramatically. During the operation dates they will be looking for excessive speed violations and reckless driving.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Imposter In Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC – A man attempted to search the home of a resident while impersonating an officer with Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies described the impersonator as a white male driving an unmarked dark-colored SUV. No additional details. Check back for updates.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Death investigation underway in Lumberton, sheriff says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A death investigation is taking place along Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, according to the county sheriff. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed over social media that deputies, investigators, crime scene investigators, Lumberton Police Department, Robeson County Medical Examiner assisted by Lumberton Rescue and EMS members were on the scene of a death investigation.
LUMBERTON, NC
heraldadvocate.com

McLeod nationally recognized for providing high-quality stroke care

FLORENCE – McLeod Health has received numerous American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines – Stroke quality achievement awards for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment. The hospitals receiving stroke recognition are:. – McLeod Regional Medical Center – Stroke GOLD PLUS with...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Robeson County authorities investigating death near Lumberton

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authories are conducting a death investigation, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. It began Sunday night after sheriff’s deputies, Lumberton police, crime scene investigators and the Robeson County medical examiner were called to the 3000 block of Roberts Avenue near Lumberton. No...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 hurt in early-morning fire at Fayetteville home: officials

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Fayetteville Fire Department say two people are hurt after an early morning house fire Sunday. At about 5:30 a.m., crews say they were called to the scene at 1508 Lyon Road to find heavy fire showing from the home. Two people were...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy