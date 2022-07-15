Upcoming events July 15-Aug. 27

The demolition and clean-up of the former Delta textile facility in Wallace is well underway. Several Marlboro County Council members gathered at the site last week to see the progress being made and hear plans for the further rehabilitation of the site. The project is funded by local economic development funds as well as a more than a million-dollar grant from the SC Department of Commerce. Above, Council members Dr. Damien Johnson, Ken Stroman, and Jason Steen look over the ongoing demolition of the former Delta Mills textile site in Wallace. Below, Council members Jason Steen, Charles Midgley, Ken Stroman, and Dr. Damien Johnson surveyed the ongoing demolition of the former Delta Mills textile site in Wallace.
