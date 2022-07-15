KXEL Midday News for Fri. Jul. 15, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) – Amid an increase in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Level of COVID-19 in Linn County, the City of Cedar Rapids will be requiring masks for visitors. The new requirement goes into effect today (Monday) for all city-owned buildings, including the public library, according to officials. It will apply to all regardless of vaccination status. The change comes after Linn County was added to the CDC’s “high” category in its Community Level in its latest update, a metric that takes into account case rates and hospital usage. In that category, the agency recommends mask usage in all indoor public spaces. 10 of Iowa’s 99 counties are included in that category as of July 14.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO