It is a rare moment in the Park City ski industry and, by association, the community of Park City. A new leader was installed at Park City Mountain Resort in May while the next leader of Deer Valley Resort will start in August. Turnover of the top staffers at the two mountain resorts within a short period of time like what has occurred this year is unusual, and it presents challenges and opportunities.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO