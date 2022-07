JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Howard Miskelly, the patriarch of the Miskelly family, has died at the age of 96. Howard Miskelly is the father of Tommy, Oscar and Chip Miskelly, whose business, Miskelly Furniture, is one of the most recognizable operations in the state and one of the largest independent furniture retailers in the country.

OKOLONA, MS ・ 13 HOURS AGO