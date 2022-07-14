Jury finds Terre Haute man guilty of killing his son

BEDFORD – A Spencer man was arrested on Sunday after a Bedford Police Department received a 911 call about an impaired man dancing in the roadway and walking in people’s yards in the area of 27th and H street. When police officers arrived they found 31-year-old Cody Cassidy...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a shooting in Terre Haute. It happened in the Greenwood Manor apartment complex. One person was shot in a dispute. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is in custody. Police have not released information...
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital following a motorcycle crash in Parke County. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on US 41 Saturday. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Deputies said the man was taken to […]
BEDFORD – Two men were arrested Friday night after a Bedford Police officer observed a red Ford Explorer traveling south on State Road 37. The officer stopped the driver 29-year-old Michael Robbins for traveling 59 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone and for failing to utilize a turn signal before making a lane change at the intersection of State Road 37 and 29th Street.
Update at 7:42 p.m. on 7/17/2022 All lanes of I-74 at Milepost 209.5 are open. VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 is reduced to one lane in Vermilion County due to a fire in the trailer of a commercial vehicle. The fire happened at Milepost 209.5 near the interchange with U.S. Route 150. […]
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Clay County have made an arrest after a bank robbery. The robbery happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at Riddell National Bank on National Avenue in Brazil. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money. Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen told News 10...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday a group of cyclists arrived to Terre Haute, but they were not your average bike riders. These were current and former officers, family members and friends of fallen heroes, and survivors who are riding to remember those who have lost their lives in law enforcement.
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section and the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded a lengthy investigation into a Lawrence County drug trafficking organization by making multiple arrests on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. ISP troopers and detectives served numerous search...
The murder trial of a young Danville man got underway in Vermilion County Circuit Court Monday. Dustin Cooper is being tried as an adult even though he was a juvenile when he was arrested. Cooper is one of four people who were charged in the shooting death of an Oakwood...
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Over 600,000 gallons of water, 15 crews, and one excavator later -- the massive Saturday morning brush fire is finally dying down. However, it put quite a dent in the county's budget. "The trucks are continually running and the guys have been out here...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A teenager charged in the shooting death of Chloe Carroll had their initial hearing in adult court Wednesday. Montez Ellington Jr. faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and criminal recklessness. It stems from the 2021 shooting death of Chloe Carroll. Carroll is the 15-year-old who was killed on July 23, […]
LEBANON, Ind.--Anger can be the bane of your existence if you let it take over in a sticky situation. In Lebanon, a man from Bloomington has been charged with shooting a gun into a truck on I-65. The Lebanon Police Dept. said in a news release Thursday morning that it happened last week, on July 5, at 3 p.m. on Interstate 65 in the city limits.
SULLIVAN COUNTY – Indiana State Police Putnamville Post initiated a criminal investigation on July 5, 2022, after receiving information from Sullivan County Dispatch that an individual was transported to a hospital in Terre Haute, with stab wounds. The investigation revealed that 37-year-old Ashley L. Coffman, of Sullivan, Indiana, had...
VERMILLION CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A community hit hard by vandalism is looking for answers. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in Universal, Indiana during the overnight hours between June 29 and June 30. Several homes, a shed, the town hall, a playground and...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The trial of Brandon Pritcher, a Terre Haute man who is accused of murdering his own son has entered day two. Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial of Brandon Pritcher. He's charged with the murder of his son, Leeam. He passed away at...
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police are involved in an investigation regarding possible threats made in Washington, Indiana on Thursday. State Police confirmed reports of an individual making threats towards the Perdue processing plant in Washington. Law enforcement are in the area and actively investigating. Eyewitness News...
The Indiana Department of Transportation has closed State Road 54 east of Ridgeport in Greene County for an emergency pipe replacement. A concrete pipe has begun to fail, and a void was discovered under a portion of the road. Work on the pipe is expected to last through the week,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 17-year-old from Washington, Ind. is dead following a single-vehicle crash on US 50 in Daviess County Sunday evening. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 7:24 p.m. Sunday evening on US 50 near County Road 300 W. A witness who called the crash into dispatch reported a Ford F-150 was seen running off the roadway, across the median and down an embankment.
