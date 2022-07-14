ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Jury finds Terre Haute man guilty of killing his son

WTHI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA jury has found Brandon Pritcher...

www.wthitv.com

WTHI

One shot at Terre Haute apartment complex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a shooting in Terre Haute. It happened in the Greenwood Manor apartment complex. One person was shot in a dispute. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is in custody. Police have not released information...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Two were arrested after a traffic stop for failure to use a turn signal and speeding

BEDFORD – Two men were arrested Friday night after a Bedford Police officer observed a red Ford Explorer traveling south on State Road 37. The officer stopped the driver 29-year-old Michael Robbins for traveling 59 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone and for failing to utilize a turn signal before making a lane change at the intersection of State Road 37 and 29th Street.
BEDFORD, IN
WCIA

State Police: I-74 reopen in Vermilion Co.

Update at 7:42 p.m. on 7/17/2022 All lanes of I-74 at Milepost 209.5 are open. VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 is reduced to one lane in Vermilion County due to a fire in the trailer of a commercial vehicle. The fire happened at Milepost 209.5 near the interchange with U.S. Route 150. […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Arrest made in Brazil bank robbery

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Clay County have made an arrest after a bank robbery. The robbery happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at Riddell National Bank on National Avenue in Brazil. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money. Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen told News 10...
BRAZIL, IN
WTHI

Cops Cycling for Survivors arrives in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday a group of cyclists arrived to Terre Haute, but they were not your average bike riders. These were current and former officers, family members and friends of fallen heroes, and survivors who are riding to remember those who have lost their lives in law enforcement.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Major drug bust sees four individuals arrested in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY – The Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section and the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded a lengthy investigation into a Lawrence County drug trafficking organization by making multiple arrests on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. ISP troopers and detectives served numerous search...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Murder Trial Gets Underway

The murder trial of a young Danville man got underway in Vermilion County Circuit Court Monday. Dustin Cooper is being tried as an adult even though he was a juvenile when he was arrested. Cooper is one of four people who were charged in the shooting death of an Oakwood...
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Teen charged in death of Chloe Carroll appears in adult court

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A teenager charged in the shooting death of Chloe Carroll had their initial hearing in adult court Wednesday. Montez Ellington Jr. faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and criminal recklessness. It stems from the 2021 shooting death of Chloe Carroll. Carroll is the 15-year-old who was killed on July 23, […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Police: Man Gets Mad, Shoots Truck on I-65

LEBANON, Ind.--Anger can be the bane of your existence if you let it take over in a sticky situation. In Lebanon, a man from Bloomington has been charged with shooting a gun into a truck on I-65. The Lebanon Police Dept. said in a news release Thursday morning that it happened last week, on July 5, at 3 p.m. on Interstate 65 in the city limits.
MyWabashValley.com

Seven cars and a town hall were vandalized in Vermillion Co.

VERMILLION CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A community hit hard by vandalism is looking for answers. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in Universal, Indiana during the overnight hours between June 29 and June 30. Several homes, a shed, the town hall, a playground and...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ISP respond to possible threats in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police are involved in an investigation regarding possible threats made in Washington, Indiana on Thursday. State Police confirmed reports of an individual making threats towards the Perdue processing plant in Washington. Law enforcement are in the area and actively investigating. Eyewitness News...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Single vehicle crash kills 17-year-old in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 17-year-old from Washington, Ind. is dead following a single-vehicle crash on US 50 in Daviess County Sunday evening. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 7:24 p.m. Sunday evening on US 50 near County Road 300 W. A witness who called the crash into dispatch reported a Ford F-150 was seen running off the roadway, across the median and down an embankment.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

