The Best Rain Boots of 2022

By Tony Carrick
 3 days ago

While a good pair of rain boots may spend a fair amount of time at the back of your closet, they may be the most fun footwear you own. After all, what’s more satisfying than stomping into deep puddles or muddy bogs? The best boots for rain allow you to do this while keeping your feet (and socks) bone dry.

This wet-weather footwear is made from thick molded rubber or foam with a pull-on design that ensures there are no seams or gaps that allow water to infiltrate the boot—even if you decide to walk through a shallow stream or creek. Rain boots range in height from low 6-inch models for moderate protection to tall 13-inch boots that extend all the way to the knee. In addition to protecting you from water, these boots also have non-slip treads designed to keep you upright on slick surfaces. If you’re looking for the best rain boots to keep your feet dry, then keep reading to find out about our picks.

Things to Consider Before Buying the Best Rain Boots

Waterproof Design

You might be surprised by how many purported rain boots actually don’t prevent your feet from getting wet. A good rain boot should be completely waterproof with no seams or gaps in the upper that can allow water to infiltrate the boot. Avoid boots that are water-resistant, as they won’t keep your feet dry if they’re inundated with water. The best rain boots will be pull-on, eliminating the tongue that can serve as a way for water to infiltrate the boot. If you’re looking for a lace-up rain boot, make sure the boot has a waterproof liner that runs up the entire boot shaft to ensure that it keeps your feet dry.

Shaft Height

A boot’s shaft is measured from the arch to the top of the rim of the boot opening. The boot shaft protects the ankles and calves while preventing water from finding its way down the boot opening while walking through deeper puddles.

Low rain boots have a 6-inch shaft, which is tall enough to cover the ankles and provide moderate coverage while allowing for good freedom of movement. Rain boots with an 8- to 10-inch shaft extend midway up the calf, providing better coverage for wetter conditions. Tall rain boots have shafts that extend 12 inches or higher above the arch to just below the knee, making them ideal for walking through muddy terrain or even walking through a stream or creek.

Materials and Thickness

Rain boots are made from rubber, latex, or PVC. For durability, look for boots made from rubber or latex, because they will outlast PVC, which is prone to cracking and losing its shape over time. If you’re uncertain about the boot’s quality, look at its thickness and weight. Thicker rubber will last longer and do a better job of holding its shape than boots made with thinner lightweight material.

Comfort and Traction

A rain boot isn’t much good if it’s too uncomfortable to wear or doesn’t prevent you from slipping and falling in slick conditions. A comfortable rain boot should have a rounded toe that won’t crowd your toes with a thick foam midsole and cushioned insole that absorbs shock as you walk. The outsole will vary depending on the type of rain boot. Rain boots designed for muddy conditions should have a lug sole with a deep tread that has wide gaps allowing it to grip soft terrain while also shed mud as you walk. Rain boots designed for smooth surfaces, such as a concrete sidewalk, should have a broad flat sole with tight siping that will grip to smooth surfaces to prevent you from slipping.

Best Overall: Xtratuf Performance Series Ankle Deck Boots

Why It Made The Cut

Xtratuf boots are comfortable to wear, easy to pull on and kick off, and have a sole that provides great traction in wet weather.

Key Features

  • Sizes: 7-14 (Men’s), 5-11 (Women’s)
  • Materials: Rubber
  • Shaft Height: 6 inches

Pros

  • Attractive look
  • Comfortable design
  • Excellent traction

Cons

  • Expensive

Like many of the best boots for harsh weather, this pair from Xtratuf has its roots in the working world. As their name suggests, these boots were originally designed to keep fishermen upright and dry on slick boat decks. But, despite their utilitarian origins, these boots look good enough to wear in more urban environments without looking out of place. Their ankle high, giving them just enough coverage to keep feet dry on wet city streets. The wide mouth and lower shaft make them easier to pull on than a traditional rain boot. Loops on the front and back help with the process of pulling them on. They also come equipped with a thick rubber layer at the back of the heel called a kick tab that allows you to remove them while keeping your hands dry and clean. The Xtratuf are comfortable too, thanks to a large rounded toe that prevents the boot from rubbing the toes while walking.

And since the shaft doesn’t conform to the leg, there’s plenty of freedom of movement to prevent chafing while walking in them. The Xtratuf boots use a moderate tread—just enough to provide traction while preventing the boot tread from becoming clogged with stones, mud, and other debris you might pick up along your travels. That’s not to say that they’re short on traction; the flat sole consists of soft rubber that clings nicely to smooth surfaces.

Best Affordable: Crocs Men’s All Cast Rain Boot

Why It Made The Cut

Crocs is a well-known brand for making reliable—and super comfortable—footwear and good prices.

Key Features

  • Sizes: 7-13 (Men’s)
  • Materials: Rubber
  • Shaft Height: 8 inches

Pros

  • Lightweight foam construction
  • Affordably priced
  • Thick tread provides excellent traction

Cons

  • Not the most durable

This set of boots from one of the best known names in foam footwear is a great option for those who don’t want to drop a lot of money on footwear they’ll only wear when it rains. The boots use Croc’s special formula of waterproof high-density foam that conforms to the feet while providing a thick soft midsole that cushions the feet and legs from impact while walking and standing. With their mid-ankle height, they offer good coverage for wetter conditions and deeper puddles. They also have a fully molded design, eliminating seams that can allow water to infiltrate the boot.

The soft foam material, coupled with the boot’s thick thread and tight siping, also make them ideal for gripping smooth wet surfaces. The foam is somewhat inflexible, so consider going up a half size to ensure you don’t have to struggle to take the boots on and off, especially since there are no straps to help you pull the boot onto your foot.

As with other Croc footwear, the foam construction makes them noticeably lighter than rubber rain boots, making them more comfortable for all-day wear than heavier rubber boots. While the light weight is nice, we should note that the foam is less durable than rubber.

Best Women’s: Hunter Original Short Adjustable Rain Boots

Why It Made The Cut

These boots offer excellent protection and coverage from wet weather with a trendy look and loads of color options.

Key Features

  • Sizes: 5-11 (Women’s)
  • Materials: Rubber
  • Shaft Height: 9 inches

Pros

  • Iconic Welly look
  • Excellent protection from water
  • Thick tread provides excellent traction in all conditions

Cons

  • Expensive

This Wellington rain boot has been one of the most popular women’s rain boots since Hunter debuted the original tall version of this boot way back in 1955, and for good reason. In addition to their iconic style, these stylish rain boots also offer tremendous protection against rain. They feature rubber seamless construction that provides complete protection for women’s feet.

The shaft extends 10 inches from the arch, providing full coverage for wet conditions while providing more freedom of movement than the original tall Hunter rain boots that extend 16 inches from the arch.

The tread on the outsoles is designed to grip to wet surfaces. The boots also have a 1-inch heel with a lug style sole that sheds debris well should you take them into muddier environments. A strap at the top of the shaft adds flare for urban settings and also allows you to tighten them around the ankle for a snugger fit. A roomy toe box prevents your feet from rubbing as you walk while a thick polyurethane foam midsole provides ample cushioning for the feet.

In addition to function, these are also an attractive boot. Wellies are an iconic look that pair well with a variety of looks. ensuring your feet aren’t just dry but also stylish. Keeping aesthetics in mind, Hunter’s rain boots come in far more color options than your average rain boot.

Best Men’s: Bogs Mens Waterproof Rubber Rain Boots

Why It Made The Cut

The seamless design and tall shaft coupled with a comfortable footbed make these the best all-around men’s rain boots we found.

Key Features

  • Sizes: 7-14 (Men’s)
  • Materials: Rubber
  • Shaft Height: 12.75 inches

Pros

  • Seamless waterproof design
  • Tall shaft provides good coverage
  • Foam footbed

Cons

  • Inner fabric liner tends to wear out quickly

These boots check all the boxes when it comes to what you want in a rain boot. They’re made from seamless leather, ensuring your feet stay dry even when tromping through deeper puddles. The tall shaft extends nearly 13 inches from the arch, providing ample coverage for the entire calf. Rubber boots can easily make your feet sweaty, which is why I like this boot’s moisture wicking lining, which allows water vapor to escape from your feet.

In addition to keeping your feet dry, these boots also do a good job of keeping them comfy, thanks to a high density foam footbed that molds to your feet. That footbed is also treated with an odor-fighting technology, preventing the boots from getting smelly. Plus, the insole is also removable, making it easy to clean or replace.

A slip-resistant tread that consists of soft rubber covered in fine siping grip smooth surfaces for excellent traction. The boots are also easier to pull on and off thanks to a wide 16-inch in diameter opening that’s wider than most rain boots. We also like the large handholds on the upper part of the shaft that give you a place to get a firm grip on the boot while pulling them on your feet.

Best Kid’s: Bogs Kids Rainboot

Why It Made The Cut

The tall shaft, rubber material and large handles make these boots ideal for playing in the rain.

Key Features

  • Sizes: Toddler, Little Kid, and Big kid
  • Materials: Rubber
  • Shaft height: 10.5 inches

Pros

  • Seamless waterproof design
  • Tall shaft allows for splashing in deep puddles
  • Handles make them easier to pull on

Cons

  • Expensive

With its broad range of sizes, durable waterproof design and great coverage, this set of fun rain boots from Bogs are a great option for kids. They’re made from 100 percent rubber, ensuring your child’s feet stay dry even when splashing through deep puddles. The shaft of the boots also extend 10.5 inches from the arch, so kids can wade into deep puddles or even streams without worrying about getting their socks wet.

The broad tread on the outsole grips to slick surfaces, helping to prevent slips and falls while playing in the rain. The boot opening measures a full 13 inches around, making it wide enough to tuck pants into the boot while also making it easier to put the boots on.

Parents will appreciate the large handles on the top of the boot shaft, which makes it easier for kids to pull the boots on. Bogs also makes this boot in a wide range of sizes to suit toddlers all the way up to big kids age 12 years old. Bogs boots consist of thicker rubber construction with a reinforced toe and outsole, ensuring you’ll be able to pass them down from child to child as they grow into and out of them.

Best Stylish Rain Boots: Sperry Avenue Duck Boot

Why It Made The Cut

The leather and rubber look of this classic lace-up rain boot is a great choice for those wet commutes to the office.

Key Features

  • Sizes: 7 to 13 (Men’s)
  • Materials: Rubber and leather
  • Shaft Height: 6 inches

Pros

  • Attractive look
  • Combination of rubber with waterproof liner keeps feet dry
  • Numerous color options

Cons

  • Expensive

The fact is most rain boots can be pretty utilitarian looking, making them unsuitable for the office. While you can carry an extra pair of shoes to change into at work, Sperry’s classic duck boots are a better option. The outsole and lower half of the upper are fully waterproof, thanks to their rubber construction, ensuring your feet stay dry as long as you watch out for that ankle deep pothole that’s just a step off the curb. The uppers consist of oiled leather and a 6-inch shaft that’s fully lined to keep water from entering through the laces and tongue.

The combination of leather and rubber make for an attractive look that pairs well with pants, skirts, or leggings, making them suitable footwear for many workplaces. And the boots come in a variety of color schemes.

There are other features to like about duck boots too. Tight sipping on the tread is designed to keep your feet from slipping on the slick wet surfaces you’ll likely encounter on that commute to the office. These boots are also suitable for colder conditions, thanks to a thermal lining on the interior that extends up the shaft. These rain boots are comfortable, too, thanks to a memory foam footbed that conforms to the feet while absorbing shock while walking on sidewalks and other hard surfaces.

How We Made Our Picks

When looking for a rain boot, we tend to focus on how water tight the boot is. But, in addition to being waterproof, a good boot should also fulfill the other important requirements of a boot. With that in mind, I used the following criteria to determine my selections for this guide:

  • Waterproof: A rain boot is no good if it doesn’t keep your feet dry. I only chose watertight boots made from materials like rubber and PVC foam. Since the boot opening is also a potential place for rain to enter, I also chose boots with at least a 6-inch shaft.
  • Comfort: A rain boot isn’t much good if it gives you blisters. I chose rain boots with roomy toe boxes and cushioned insoles that keep your feet comfy as well as dry.
  • Materials: Just because a rain boot is waterproof when you buy it, doesn’t mean it will stay that way. I selected quality rain boots that use thicker rubber or PVC foam that will stay waterproof and hold their shape.

FAQs

Q: Should rain boots be one size bigger than your normal size?

Boot sizing can vary depending on the brand of rubber boot. Generally speaking, the boot should fit the same size as a normal shoe. That said, you may wish to go with a larger size to make the boot easier to take on and off. If your foot is in between sizes, then go with the larger boot size.

Q: Are rain boots supposed to be tight?

Good quality rain boots should not be tight. You’ll know the boot fits correctly when you have enough space in the front of the boot to wiggle your toes. Also, the heel should not lift up out of the boot as you walk. It’s also important to make sure that you have enough room in the boot to wear socks.

Q: Are waterproof boots the same as rain boots?

Waterproof boots and rain boots both are impermeable to water up to a certain height. All rain boots are waterproof. Keep in mind that waterproof boots differ from water resistant boots. Water-resistant boots are treated to prevent water from passing through the material; however, if the material becomes saturated, they will not protect the feet from getting wet.

Q: Should you wear socks with rain boots?

You should wear socks with rain boots. In fact, since rain boots are made from rubber, they are more likely to rub against your foot as you walk, which can cause painful blisters to form on your feet. Socks create a needed buffer between your skin and the boot to prevent these blisters from forming.

Final Thoughts

A good rain boot should not only be waterproof, it should also provide you with good traction in wet conditions and be comfortable to wear for long periods. With a design that makes them easy to put on and take off and a soft sole that grips smooth surfaces, the Xtratuf Performance Series Ankle Deck Boots are the best all around rain boots. If you’re looking for more coverage for the ankle, consider the Bogs Mens Waterproof Rubber Rain Boots or Hunter Original Short Adjustable Rain Boot, both of which feature tall shafts.

Related
Field & Stream

Best Winter Boots for Women

The best winter boots for women fit you properly and work well for the activity. Depending on your intended use or the climate in which you live, the type of boots needed may vary. We don’t all have the same shape or size feet either, and knowing which ones are suitable for wide or petite feet can also impact your decision.
APPAREL
Field & Stream

The Best CRKT Pocket Knives of Prime Day 2022

Prime Day deals are a great opportunity to find quality gear at a discounted price. You can find sales on all kinds of gear including spotting scopes, coolers, and pocket knives. CRKT is offering a wide range of deals on many of their everyday carry knives. There are discounts on various CRKT knife designs, styles, and purposes during Prime Day 2022—including some that are up to 36 percent off. Below are some of the best CRKT pocket knife deals that stood out to the Field & Stream gear team. Get your next EDC knife today.
SHOPPING
Field & Stream

Best Work Boots for Plantar Fasciitis in 2022

A sharp stabbing pain in the heel followed by an ache that travels all along the bottoms of your feet. Those are the telltale signs of plantar fasciitis. Some one in ten people will suffer from plantar fasciitis in their lifetime with more than 2 million people worldwide seeking treatment for the condition each year. While the best treatment for plantar fasciitis is to stay off your feet, giving the fascia time to heal, most of us can’t afford to take time off from work to do so.
APPAREL
Field & Stream

The Best Kayaking Shoes of 2022

Kayaking shoes is an interesting topic because you can use almost any shoe while kayaking, depending on the level at which you kayak and personal preferences. Realistically, wearing a pair of sandals or water shoes will be better than nothing when you are out kayaking, but some shoes may enhance your kayaking experience.
LIFESTYLE
Field & Stream

Most Comfortable Work Boots of 2022

Not everyone shares the same idea when it comes to a comfortable pair of work boots. Given that there are so many variables that impact comfort, finding a pair of work boots that are comfortable enough to wear for an entire workday is subjective. The type of work can also...
APPAREL
Field & Stream

Watch: Moose Walks on the Roof of Montana Saloon

You’re staying at a fancy lodge and, though it may just be your imagination, you could swear you hear some clomping around on the roof—probably some kind of heavy-footed raccoon trapped in the crawl space. So you step out to have a look, and there’s the problem, plain to see. You’ve got a moose on the roof.
MONTANA STATE
Field & Stream

Why Snakeheads Are Better Than Bass

I can tell just by the take that a largemouth ate my frog. It was sudden but quiet, creating a muted dimple on the surface along the lily pads. Not much fanfare in the hit. Now, I’m not suggesting that bass never eat a hollow-body frog in a violent way, because they do when they’re in the mood or when they’re big. But in the waters I fish, the bass are on the smaller side and tend to drag a frog under instead of inhaling the bait. This two-pounder gives me one jump when I set the hook, and you’d think after spending an entire July afternoon roasting in a South Jersey marsh with zero bites so far, I’d be grateful. But I’m not.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Watch: Angry Hippo Takes on a Whole Pride of Lions

Three lions trying to cross a river in Botswana learn in a hurry who owns the pool in a video posted on Youtube by Latest Sightings on Tuesday. A furiously charging hippo sends the big cats scrambling in each of the cardinal directions, nearly chomping down on one lion’s backside.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Best ATV Helmets

Sure, some folks may disagree, but I feel reasonably confident when I say most people would consider their head a relatively important part of their physical make-up. Harm the head. Harm the body. If you’re behind the handlebars, wear a specialized ATV helmet. It’s a pretty simple concept.
CARS
Field & Stream

How I Fish: Erica Nelson

Erica Nelson used social media to teach herself how to fly fish as an adult—tutorials on YouTube, tips from Tinder matches, and DMs to her Instagram account. She learned quickly. Today, Nelson is Colorado’s only female Indigenous fly fishing guide, and she’s making a big impact on and off the water. Six years after she tied her first fly, the Navajo angler is a Brown Folks Fishing Ambassador, an Orvis-endorsed fly fishing guide, and the host of two podcasts dedicated to the sport. Despite all her success, Nelson says she still considers herself an “awkward angler,” which is her Instagram handle and the name of one of her podcasts. We recently sat down with Nelson to talk about everything from her favorite fishing snack to improving racial and gender representation in the outdoor industry. Here’s what she had to say.
COLORADO STATE
Field & Stream

Best Hunting GPS of 2022

Before satellite-powered hunting GPS units were a thing, outdoors people learned lessons in humility. Some of the best hunters, hikers, and anglers I know tell stories about tailing gagger bulls and bucks over one ridge and then another only to stop and realize they had no idea where they were.
TECHNOLOGY
Field & Stream

Recipe: Venison Buffalo Bites With Raspberry Rocket-Pop Drizzle

When it comes to deciding what to grill for the 4th of July, it’s usually a no-brainer: burgers, brats, and dogs. But what about your guests who are tired of the same-old menu, year after year? Independence Day is not a day to rest on one’s grilling laurels. If you’re the type to always pick out something new and exciting at the fireworks stand, chances are you’re open to a fresh idea for what to put over the fire.
RECIPES
Field & Stream

Is The MC2sc Mossberg’s Best Pistol Yet?

MSRP: $556.00 (at time of this writing) Magazine Capacity: 11 +1 (Ships with an 11- and 14-round magazine) Sights: White, three-dot or Tritium three-dot sights. During our test, the MC2sc’s closest competitor was the Taurus GX4, but it only beat the Mossberg by less than half a point. The Taurus picked up its scoring advantage due a lower price of $468.18, compared to $556 for the Mossberg. However, in every other category, the Mossberg tied or performed slightly better than the Taurus. Overall, the MC2sc ranked fifth out of the 13 handguns we tested.
Field & Stream

The Best Coleman Deals of Prime Day 2022

Coleman is a well-known brand producing affordable and functional outdoor equipment. Don’t miss out on these Coleman deals on Prime Day 2022. We’ve included a few of our top picks for Coleman sales, but countless other Coleman offers are seeing major discounts today. Remember that you need to...
RETAIL
Field & Stream

Some Great Spotting Scopes are On Sale at the Cabela’s Legendary Savings Event

Cablea’s is holding its Legendary Savings Sale, competing with other mid-year sales, and there are some big savings to be had. There are some especially good deals in optics, with two solid spotting scopes at around 50% off. The scopes in question are Cabela’s CX Pro HD and Krotos HD. Both offer similarly great performance, but the CX Pro has more options for magnification, as well as the choice between an angled or straight scope.
SHOPPING
Field & Stream

Columbia Fishing Shirts are on Sale During Prime Day 2022

Middle of the summer, the fish in your usual spots might be biting, or they might be getting a bit sluggish, a bit finicky. One thing, though, is universal. The heat is brutal, hot enough that you might be on the road home well before noon. And if there’s no shade, you’ll always come back with a burn.
SHOPPING
Field & Stream

Save Big on Mosquito Repellers During the Thermacell Missed Prime Day Sale

Did you miss out on Prime Day? Not to worry, the Field & Stream gear team has you covered on the best Thermacell post-Prime Day deals. For the next two days, Thermacell is offering up to 25 percent off select products when using PRIME25. The sale ends tomorrow night, so make sure to check out some of the best mosquito repellers at a discounted price before it’s too late.
SHOPPING
Field & Stream

The Summer Wingshooting Workout Plan Anybody Can Do

There was a miserable stretch of days sometime in the late 80s when I missed something like fourteen pheasants in a row. The reason is simple enough: I was a bad shot. Dad taught me to shoot. I never practiced. It’s no surprise I was terrible. Many of you may be in the same place I was. If you want to get better, now is the time to start, and I have a plan for you.
LIFESTYLE
Field & Stream

The Maven CS.1 Spotting Scope is on Sale During Prime Day 2022

Hunting season is around the corner, and there’s no better time to upgrade your optics. Having quality glass in the field can be the difference between locating game and just sitting on the side of a mountain all day. Many hunters will outfit themselves with a pair of binos and a spotting scope, but the latter can often be expensive and deter hunters. If you’ve been looking for the right deal to pull the trigger on a new spotter then this is your chance. Maven’s CS. 1 Spotting Scope is on sale for 25% off during Prime Day, so hunters can pick up this premium spotting scope for only $600.
AMAZON
