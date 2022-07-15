ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Paolo Banchero says his head was in Houston prior to 2022 draft day

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qouYN_0gh4XYwu00
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

It wasn’t just fans and media who were surprised by the draft-day switch of Paolo Banchero going No. 1 to the Orlando Magic and Jabari Smith Jr. going No. 3 to the Rockets. In a new interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Banchero admits that he was caught offguard, as well.

“That’s kind of where my mind was at, and I was fine with it,” Banchero said of his anticipated selection at No. 3 in the first round. “In Houston, I would say that’s where my head was at that time.”

Banchero, who often spoke with longtime friends Jalen Green and Josh Christopher about potentially joining the Rockets, said he was unaware of Orlando’s interest until a Zoom call within 48 hours of the draft.

“I was a little surprised they called,” Banchero told Haynes, in reference to the Magic. “Again, my mind was in Houston.”

Since then, Smith has averaged 15.0 points (40.7% FG), 8.8 rebounds, and 1.8 steals in 29.6 minutes over four games with the Rockets in summer league, while Banchero averaged 20.0 points (40.7% FG), 6.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds in two games with the Magic before shutting it down.

Heading into the 2022 draft, Smith was widely viewed by scouts as the superior defender and shooter, with Banchero having the edge in shot creation and passing — and that’s generally how things played out in Las Vegas, albeit in an extremely limited sample size.

Smith and Banchero will inevitably be compared throughout their NBA careers due to the draft-day drama — which apparently surprised not only fans and media members, but even the players themselves.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spurs' Jeremy Sochan clears up recent Russell Westbrook comment

San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan made headlines over the weekend after a video surfaced of him participating in a word association game with teammate Malaki Branham. Branham was tasked with trying to get Sochan to say “triple-double” and promptly named Russell Westbrook as an example. Instead of answering correctly, Sochan said “bricks” and quickly realized he was wrong and made a mistake.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star 2024 UNC basketball target earns early praise at Peach Jam

The second evaluation period of the Summer is here for the AAU circuit as coaches will be watching several top prospects here in the coming days including the premier event on the calendar with the Nike EYBL Peach Jam. UNC will be well represented on the road as Hubert Davis and his staff will be out evaluating. And one player they have high on their list is 2024 forward Jarin Stevenson. The in-state recruit is one of a few players that has an offer from UNC in the 2024 class and it’s safe to say he is a priority for them. Early...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Houston, TX
Orlando, FL
Basketball
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The two biggest trap games on Oregon’s schedule in 2022

We are less than 50 days from the start of the Oregon Ducks’ 2022 football season on Sept. 3 against the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta. Many game previews will be produced before then, but at Ducks Wire our eye was caught by something Athlon Sports put out this last week. It took the teams in college football who are likely going to be in playoff contention at the end of the year and tried to identify their possible trap games. For anyone who is unfamiliar, a trap game is loosely defined as an opponent on the schedule that should not give a...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Josh Christopher
Person
Paolo Banchero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#The Orlando Magic#Yahoo Sports#Sco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy