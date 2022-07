Last week, I got a direct message on our app. It came from a person here in town who was asking me about a topic related to a Facebook question I asked you. Namely, what is a conspiracy theory you actually believe? They saw some flyers around the east side of Sedalia, took some photos, and sent them to me. They had no idea what they were, but thought that I might know, or I might have access to know.

6 DAYS AGO