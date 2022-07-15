Doctor's lawyer defends steps in 10-year-old girl's abortion

Plaintiff, State of Ohio, by and through Attorney General Dave Yost, filed an action, against Defendant Sean Natola, in the Knox County Common Pleas Court, located at 111 E. High St., Mt. Vernon, OH 43050, being Case No 21OT12-0297, in the public interest and on behalf of the State of Ohio, having reasonable cause to believe that Defendant’s conduct violated the Consumer Sales Practices Act, R.C. 1345.01 et seq., and the Home Solicitation Sales Act, R.C. 1345.21 et seq. Defendant’s current address is unknown and his last known address was 13061 Montgomery Rd., Fredericktown, OH 43019. In violation of the aforementioned consumer protection laws, the Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to deliver services, performed services in an incomplete, shoddy, substandard, and unworkmanlike manner, and failed to give proper notices to consumers of their rights to cancel. The Plaintiff seeks declaratory and injunctive relief, damages for consumers, and civil penalties pursuant to R.C. 1345.07(D), and other relief the Court deems appropriate.

FREDERICKTOWN, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO