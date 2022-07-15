ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Doctor's lawyer defends steps in 10-year-old girl's abortion

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The lawyer for an Indiana doctor at the center of a political firestorm after speaking out about a 10-year-old child abuse victim who traveled from Ohio for an abortion said Thursday that her client provided proper treatment and did not violate any patient privacy laws in discussing the...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wosu.org

Abortion exceptions under Ohio's 'heartbeat bill' are up to interpretation

The story about the 10-year-old Columbus rape survivor who traveled to Indiana for an abortion days after Ohio’s new abortion ban went into effect is raising questions. The law bans abortions when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Questions about whether a narrow exception in the new law could be applied in the girl’s case are not easy to answer.
COLUMBUS, OH
mahoningmatters.com

Indiana physician met reporting requirements in controversial Ohio abortion case

Dr. Caitlin Bernard met the Indiana legal requirement for timely filing of a Termination of Pregnancy Report after providing an abortion to a 10-year-old from Ohio, Indiana Department of Health records indicate. The Indianapolis OB/GYN has been under fire from Attorney General Todd Rokita, who questioned whether she had complied...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Indiana Health
City
Columbus, IN
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
Indianapolis, IN
Health
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WTRF- 7News

10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion report released

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Indiana Attorney General’s investigation into a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Columbus may prove to be fruitless, hospital records indicate. After Dr. Caitlin Bernard told the Indianapolis Star she provided abortion services to the out-of-state 10-year-old girl, the story made national news and garnered […]
spectrumnews1.com

Indiana doctor's lawyer tells AG to halt false statements

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawyer on Friday emailed the Indiana state's attorney general asking him to stop spreading false or misleading information about an Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion in June on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney sent the “cease and desist” letter to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
columbusunderground.com

Ohioans Will Vote in Delayed Primary on August 2nd

There’s an election in about two weeks, but you could be forgiven for losing track. Secretary of State Frank LaRose is shelling out a quarter million dollars to remind voter that on Aug. 2, Ohio holds its primaries for state House and state Senate. The delay in voting stems from redistricting, a bitter fiasco that somehow feels a lot longer ago given the political upheavals since.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Ohio Attorney General#Abortion Law#Medical Privacy#Republican#Democratic#The U S Supreme Court
Cleveland.com

Shingles vaccine could help protect against COVID: The Wake Up for Monday, July 18, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. On Monday the National Weather Service in Cleveland says showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly in the morning hours. It should be cloudy in the mid-morning before the skies start to clear up, with a high near 79. The skies will be mostly clear by Monday night, with a low around 68. Read more.
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Lawsuit targets group for ‘fishy’ business in Ohio

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – A lawsuit has been filed against four people who Ohio Attorney General David Yost said ran a fishing lure business that didn’t deliver what they promised and signed people up for a service they never asked for. The lawsuit names Cole Dockery, Jakob Schoenauer,...
OHIO STATE
WYFF4.com

VIDEO: Ohio couple celebrates their 100th birthday together

HAMILTON, Ohio — An Ohio couple who just celebrated 79 years of marriage is celebrating another milestone. Hubert and June Malicote celebrated their 100th birthday together with a joint party on Friday. Guests included loved ones and friends. The Malicotes aren't just husband and wife, they are also best...
HAMILTON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Violation of Consumer Sales Practices Act, R.C. 1345.01

Plaintiff, State of Ohio, by and through Attorney General Dave Yost, filed an action, against Defendant Sean Natola, in the Knox County Common Pleas Court, located at 111 E. High St., Mt. Vernon, OH 43050, being Case No 21OT12-0297, in the public interest and on behalf of the State of Ohio, having reasonable cause to believe that Defendant’s conduct violated the Consumer Sales Practices Act, R.C. 1345.01 et seq., and the Home Solicitation Sales Act, R.C. 1345.21 et seq. Defendant’s current address is unknown and his last known address was 13061 Montgomery Rd., Fredericktown, OH 43019. In violation of the aforementioned consumer protection laws, the Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to deliver services, performed services in an incomplete, shoddy, substandard, and unworkmanlike manner, and failed to give proper notices to consumers of their rights to cancel. The Plaintiff seeks declaratory and injunctive relief, damages for consumers, and civil penalties pursuant to R.C. 1345.07(D), and other relief the Court deems appropriate.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
wksu.org

Northeast Ohio boards of elections report low turnout so far for August 2 primary

Early voting for the Aug. 2 primary has been slow so far and county boards of elections are expecting low turnout overall for the unusual summer election. Early in-person and absentee voting began on July 6. In Cuyahoga County, only 315 people have voted in person as of Friday, July 15. According to the board of elections primary election profile, 27,591 vote-by-mail ballots have been requested so far, amounting to 3% of registered Cuyahoga County voters.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Republican lawmaker wants customers to bank on Ohio businesses accepting their cash

It’s estimated the number of businesses that don’t accept cash has doubled since the start of the COVID pandemic. But even though many people have become comfortable paying with a smart phone or credit or debit card, a Republican state lawmaker wants to move the other way and make sure businesses are required to accept cash along with other forms of payment.
OHIO STATE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Telling the Story of Chief Standing Bear

One of America’s greatest civil rights heroes is from Nebraska. Yet nationally, almost nobody knows about him. As Nebraskans, we’re changing that by telling Chief Standing Bear’s story. In the 1800s, Chief Standing Bear’s tribe—the Ponca—peacefully hunted and farmed on land in northeast Nebraska along the Niobrara...
NEBRASKA STATE
morethanjustparks.com

5 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Ohio (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Ohio. More Than Just Parks has 5 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
OHIO STATE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy