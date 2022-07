Click here to read the full article. The Asian Contents and Film Market, the industry component of the Busan International Film Festival, is to launch an in-person story market at this year’s event. The ACFM has for ten years operated what it called an Entertainment Intellectual Property Market. But where the E-IP Market has been a one-way pitching event, the new Busan Story Market is conceived as something functionally closer to a conventional rights market, with buyers and sellers meeting at sales booths, but trading books, webtoons, web novels, games, and stories. The Busan Story Market is an outgrowth of the E-IP...

