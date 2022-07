DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- For 10 years, Jacqueline Smith owned property in downtown Durham without any issues, but then in a matter of days her home flooded twice. "My husband was taking a shower and he heard the toilet go 'glug-gala,' because that means it's coming back up," Smith said. "So he comes yelling to the door because I was outside with a friend and we knew immediately that something was going to be happening."

