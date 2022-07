An Abbeville man lost his life Thursday night after being shot in Stronebridge Apartments off Rodeo Road in Abbeville. Abbeville Police responded to a shots fired call around 9:30 p.m. on July 14 at Stonebridge Apartments on Rodeo Road. The family has identified the victim as Jayzlon Levy. According to...

ABBEVILLE, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO