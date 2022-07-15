Massachusetts State Senate authorizes spending for East-West Commuter Rail project

A new government report dished out grades for most of the waterways in greater Boston. Is that river next to my house actually as clean as it looks? Is the creek running through my hometown safe for my child to wade in on a hot July day? As residents of the greater Boston area get outside this summer, questions like this may be on the minds of many looking for a respite from the heat. A wide-ranging new report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency looks to provide some answers.

