Massachusetts State Senate authorizes spending for East-West Commuter Rail project

SEABROOK, N.H. -- The company that owns Seabrook Nuclear Power Station expressed its "regret" Friday about an inadvertent alarm activation in a letter to the governor.Beachgoers in Hampton and Rye were left shaken after hearing a message about an emergency at the power plant on Tuesday. Nine out of 121 sirens were mistakenly activated. "While the situation was addressed within minutes, we regret the ramifications this caused to the residents in our neighboring communities," NextEra wrote in a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu. "There were no operating issues at the plant when the sirens were activated."The siren system is tested frequently...
