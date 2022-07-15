ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts State Senate authorizes spending for East-West Commuter Rail project

By Ana Bottary
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Massachusetts State Senate has authorized $275 million in spending for the East-West Commuter Rail project. It's part of a $10.4 billion transportation resources and climate bond bill. The project aims to...

Comments / 16

Steve
2d ago

Taking bets….. giving 100-1 odds that it’s billions over budget years behind schedule and fails two years after completion

2
