London, KY

Two London Men Arrested On Burglary And Other Charges

By Dave Begley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaurel County Sheriff John Root reports Detective Taylor McDaniel and Deputy Brian France were dispatched to a residence off Blanton Subdivision Road where...

LEX18 News

Three suspects in custody after Laurel County 'hostage situation' leads to drug bust

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three suspects are in custody at the Laurel County Sheriff's Office after a hostage situation at 49er Truck Stop off Exit 49. Around 7 a.m. Monday, police say a suspect with a handgun held two people hostage in a car outside the truck stop at the gas pumps. Those individuals are also suspected to be involved with the drug bust. Authorities say they are expected to recover around one pound of meth.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Laurel County Motorcycle Chase Ends In Crash And Arrest

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Brian France observed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed off Rooks branch Road. When the deputy activating his emergency equipment, the rider, later identified as 31-year-old Cody Lee Smith of Lily, sped up and attempted to flee. More deputies responded along with London Police Department. As officers attempted to box Smith in he struck the rear of Deputy Francis’s cruiser. The motorcycle left the road crashing into a grassy area. Smith was then taken into custody. Smith was charged with reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, no motorcycle license and no insurance. He also had an outstanding Laurel District Court warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
One facing charges after stolen van recovered in Whitley County

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges after being arrested behind the wheel of a stolen van. On Sunday morning, deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department spotted the 2013 Toyota Sienna traveling north on U.S 25 near Angel Road. The van in question had been reported...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A person is in custody after what’s being described as a hostage situation in Laurel County. The situation started early Monday morning at a truck stop off I-75 at exit 49. According to the sheriff’s office, it was conducting an undercover drug buy that...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
London police make drug bust on napping duo

LONDON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two napping suspects ended up facing charges following a significant drug bust this weekend in London. Officers reported that two unnamed out-of-state suspects took a nap off an I-75 exit Saturday which they say was “drug-induced”. A witness noticed the two men...
LONDON, KY
Convicted Williamsburg Felon Sentenced To Five Years In Prison After Being Caught With Gun And Meth

The Williamsburg Police Department announced a man with a previous violent conviction was sentenced to five years in prison. Officers say 47-year-old James A. Anderson, of Williamsburg, pleaded guilty to one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and one count of meth possession. Anderson was previously charged with murder in 2008 and later plead guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter in 2010. In 2022, Anderson was found with meth and a stolen gun. The gun was later returned to its owner. A post on the Williamsburg Police Department Facebook page says they stay committed to protecting our community and keeping illegally possessed weapons out of the hands of violent offenders.
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
Bell County Sheriff’s Dept. looking for robbery suspect

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery Sunday morning. Investigators say a deputy responded around 5 a.m to the Howard’s Fuel Station off of Highway 119 for a robbery. Once...
BELL COUNTY, KY
Shooting Under Investigation in Perry County

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday in Perry County. It happened in the Bonnyman area around 7:30 on Saturday evening. Officials say the shooting was related to a domestic situation. One man was reportedly shot and flown out for treatment. The shooting remains under investigation.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Laurel County Sheriff’s Drug Interdiction Unit Hailed A Success

Laurel County Sheriff John Root recently introduced an Interdiction Team to the sheriff’s department, a task force comprised of two officers who strictly focus on drug-related issues in the area. The sheriff’s office has also partnered with the Barbourville Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to create the 75-80 Interdiction Team. Those with the sheriff’s office say the 75-80 team has impacted the area in a big way, seizing large quantities of drugs and ultimately creating a safer region. Public Information Officer, Gilbert Acciardo, said they have been very successful in the last three months. He said they’ve gotten over eight pounds of meth, a large quantity of heroin, xanax bars, the deadly fentanyl and more. He added that he hopes the sheriff’s office can expand the team to connect with more agencies to decrease drug abuse even further in the region.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Williamsburg man with previous “violent conviction” sentenced to five years in prison

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Williamsburg Police Department (WPD) announced a man with a previous violent conviction was sentenced to five years in prison. On Wednesday, July 13, 47-year-old James A. Anderson, of Williamsburg, pleaded guilty to one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and one count of meth possession.
Name released in fatal I-75 crash Monday morning

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 75 northbound Monday morning. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London responded to a call about a single vehicle crash just before noon Monday. The initial investigation from KSP indicates that a 2002 GMC...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
Nicholasville bakery destroyed by weekend fire

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A bakery in Nicholasville caught fire, destroying just about everything inside. It’s been a bad stretch for the owner of CNC Bakery as firefighters had to put out a fire at the same business just a few months ago. “There’s smoke and flames and part...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
Teenager dead after being hit by train in Laurel County

LILY, Ky. (WYMT) - One 16-year-old is dead following an incident involving a train in Laurel County. It happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday on Robinson Creek Road south of London. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say the teenager was hit by the train, which was traveling south,...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

