Animals

Where Did All These Freshwater Stingrays Come From?

By Sabrina Imbler
defector.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the casual observer, the rivers of the Amazon rainforest could easily be mistaken for ocean. South America’s waters teem with stingrays, anchovies, pufferfish and needlefish—species that first originated in the sea and, consequently, might seem out of place in freshwater. There are even toothy, smiling dolphins that pink as they...

IFLScience

First Ever Confirmed Sighting Of Living Sato's Beaked Whale Made Near Japan

Whispers of a rare and elusive whale were met, at last, by confirmation of a new species in 2019 when the Sato’s beaked whale (Berardius minimus) came onto the scene. However, the discovery was made based on carcasses as nobody had ever actually made a positive ID from a living Sato's beaked whale before. That was, until now.
WILDLIFE
CNN

A hypothetical weather forecast for 2050 is coming true next week

(CNN) — Two years ago, forecasters in the UK conducted an interesting thought experiment: What will our forecasts look like in 2050?. The climate crisis is pushing weather to the extreme all over the world, and temperatures in the northern latitudes have been particularly sensitive to these changes. So meteorologists at the UK Met Office -- the official weather forecast agency for the UK -- dove in to the super long-range climate models in the summer of 2020 to see what kind of temperatures they'd be forecasting in about three decades.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Solar storm about to strike Earth in a ‘direct hit’

A solar storm is predicted to hit the Earth tomorrow that could disrupt GPS and radio signals. The impact of a “snake-like filament” from the Sun, which Nasa predicts will happen on 19 July, will be a “direct hit” according to Dr Tamitha Skov, adding that we should “expect signal disruptions on Earth’s nightside”. It is also possible that aurora might be visible in some regions of the Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Jackson Hole Radio

Has famous Yellowstone geyser shut down?

Steamboat Geyser, which surprised everyone a few years ago by bubbling to life and making frequent eruptions after long periods of dormancy, has continued to erupt this year, but on an irregular basis. According to records posted by “Geysertimes,” the thermal feature which is considered the tallest geyser in the...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

China reveals stunning images of the entirety of Mars

China has revealed stunning images taken of the surface of Mars, using an unscrewed spacecraft.The Tianwen-1 probe has successfully taken imagery data covering the whole of the planet, including its south pole, state media reported.The south pole is of particular interest to scientists because the icy region could ply a key role in discovering whether the planet could be home to alien life.Now China has taken images of that region – and the rest of the planet – in rich detail, using the spacecraft.It has circled the planet more than 1,300 times since it arrived at Mars early last year.China‘s...
ASTRONOMY
Whiskey Riff

World’s Unluckiest Squirrel Gets Impaled By A Tree Branch

Nature is a cruel, cruel beast. Between predators, food scarcity, harsh climates, hunters, disease, traffic and/or farm equipment… it’s almost a miracle that they survive as long as they do. And we’ve seen some survive some of the most BRUTAL conditions. However, sometimes as a wild animal,...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Monster Elephant Seal Emerges From Ocean, Sends Family Screaming From Beach

A huge elephant seal recently surprised a family on a beach in Baja California Sur. It crawled up on the beach, sending them fleeing from the massive mammal. In a video posted by a news outlet out of Ciudad Constitución, the family quickly gets up from their chairs and scurries away when the seal inches itself out of the water. It looks like the seal just wanted to find a new place to rest. It bypasses the family and comes to a stop in the sand, settling in.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideHook

What Was the Single Worst Year in Human History?

The Dark Ages typically refers to a period between the 5th and 14th centuries, during which human enlightenment fell off a precipice. Sandwiched between the fall of Rome and the arrival of the Renaissance, these Early Middle Ages are associated with predatory feudal systems; constant religious conflicts; declines in trade, population growth and record-keeping; and high infant mortality rates. As The Economist once put it, parents displayed a relative lack of interest in their children.
CHINA
scitechdaily.com

Secrets of Longevity Revealed: Scientists Find Species That Essentially Do Not Age

The largest study of its kind reveals that wild turtles age slowly, live long lives, and uncovers several species that practically do not age. Jonathan the Seychelles giant tortoise, who is 190 years old, made headlines recently for being the “oldest living land animal in the world.” Although there is anecdotal evidence that certain species of turtles and other ectotherms, or “cold-blooded” creatures, live a long life, this evidence is spotty and mostly focuses on animals kept in zoos or a small number of individuals surviving in the wild. The largest study on aging and lifespan to date, conducted by an international team of 114 scientists and directed by Penn State and Northeastern Illinois University, has recently been published. It contains data gathered in the wild from 107 populations of 77 different species of reptiles and amphibians.
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

The Orion Veil Might Have Been Pierced

Within the gorgeous Orion Nebula lies the open cluster of stars known as Trapezium. The powerful stellar winds of these objects have created a shell of dust and gas with a thickness of one light-year known as the Orion Veil – but this spherical shell is being pierced. As...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

People Are Confused By How Many Light-Years Away The Galaxies Seen By JWST Are

JWST released the deepest highest resolution view of the infrared universe earlier this week, with people amazed at the distant galaxies, gravitationally lensed by the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723. The light from one of those galaxies comes from 13.1 billion years ago. However, people were surprised to know that the galaxy is not 13.1 billion light-years away. It is actually much further away – 30 billion light-years. So what gives?
ASTRONOMY

