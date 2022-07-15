ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sophia Bush Got Married to Grant Hughes in 3 Show-Stopping Dresses

By Joel Calfee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother celebrity wedding is in the books! Sophia Bush (AKA Brooke Davis from One Tree Hill) tied the knot with businessman Grant Hughes in June after announcing their engagement in August 2021. And now that we've finally gotten photos from the lavish event, we can see that she certainly did it...

Vogue Magazine

Inside Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes’s Tulsa Wedding

Actor and producer Sophia Bush met entrepreneur and real estate investor Grant Hughes on a New Year’s trip to Nicaragua almost 10 years ago. “We became fast friends but only saw each other a few times a year because both of us were traveling all of the time for work,” Sophia says. But at the start of the pandemic, the two began sharing books, articles, and philanthropic initiatives. That segued into long FaceTime sessions and, eventually, dating.
In Style

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Daring Date Night Look

As a human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney's style has typically been defined by her shift dresses and tailored designer pantsuits, but as of recently, the corporate fashion icon has undergone something of a sartorial transformation. Just this spring, Clooney had ditched her 9-to-5 uniform for a whole new wardrobe of sheer tops, lingerie-inspired dresses, and thigh-high boots. And yesterday, she continued this sexy style direction with a daring date night look.
Essence

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Are Serving Black Love And Looks In Paris

Of the many things Steve and Marjorie Harvey do well, a few that stand out include their ability to dress well, to turn heads, and to look madly in love at all times. The fabulous couple have joined a number of stars and big names in fashion for Paris Fashion Week in the City of Love. They’ve shown off some fierce fits already, as well as how crazy about each other they still are after 15 years of marriage (an anniversary they celebrated last month). An example of that is the way Steve looked at Marjorie when she waltzed into the room as they prepared to head out, both rocking Versace. He had to take a step back to take in all her beauty, joking “I want it” when she asked if he was ready to go. She responded, “You’ve already got it!” The two shared a kiss before strutting out in style, holding hands as they exited. Take a peek for yourself.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
ETOnline.com

Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Vacation in Ibiza, Spain

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, are heating up the Spanish island of Ibiza while on vacation. The famed TV personality and his model girlfriend looked cute as ever, in photos obtained by E! News, where they were spotted kissing at a local restaurant. The couple was twinning in...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Poses for Brand-New Portrait with Son Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth is taking a moment to honor a special group of workers—with assistance from her son, Prince Charles. Her Royal Highness presented the George Cross to the National Health Service representatives at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The award was given to workers from all four nations to commemorate their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Julia Fox poses on top of a taxi in her underwear

Folks, she’s at it again. Julia Fox stars in Alexander Wang’s new Bodywear campaign, modeling a white ribbed bralette ($30) and boxer briefs ($30) from the designer’s underwear collection while perched atop a yellow taxi, itself outfitted in a supersized pair of tighty whities. The “Uncut Gems”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Alum Sophia Bush Posts Sweet Wedding Day Pics: ‘Best Day of My Life’

Since departing Chicago PD in 2017, series alum and actress Sophia Bush has officially found her “happily ever after.” Following her time on the NBC show, she found work on Good Sam‘s brief stint on CBS. More recently, she reunited with one of her One Tree Hill costars for a new project. Now though, she’s sharing with Chicago PD fans some of the happiest moments of her life. About a month after the former One Chicago star shared her “I do’s” with new husband Grant Hughes, the actress posted a sweet moment from their special day on Instagram.
CHICAGO, IL
ETOnline.com

Jeff Bridges Is the Father of the Bride in Sweet Pics From His Daughter Hayley's Wedding

He may be a decorated actor, but Jeff Bridges took on the most important role of all last summer as father of the bride for his youngest daughter, Hayley. The lucky bride married her longtime love, Justin Shane, in Kestrel Park in Santa Ynez, California last August. In new photos released from BRIDES magazine, Bridges was all smiles as he walked Hayley down the aisle and offered some opening remarks before the ceremony began.
SANTA YNEZ, CA

