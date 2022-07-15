ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Former Louisiana state senator could face 20 year prison term for theft of campaign funds

By Victor Skinner
KTBS
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) — A former Louisiana state senator faces up to 20 years in prison and a quarter-million dollar fine for allegedly swindling campaign contributions to fuel her gambling addiction. The U.S. Attorney's Office charged former state senator and Democratic Party chairwoman Karen Peterson, 52, with wire...

www.ktbs.com

Daily Mail

Alabama judge who used mock Asian accent in courtroom and called 77-year-old state Governor 'Gov MeMaw' is suspended and charged

An Alabama judge who belittled the state's governor over her age and gender and used a mock Asian accent in front of a jury pool was suspended from court duty and charged. Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was suspended on June 24 after the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which investigates complaints against judges, accused him of violating judicial ethics with a string of remarks about Republican Governor Kay Ivey and repeated profanity in court.
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

4 Ex-Navy Officers Convicted in ‘Fat Leonard’ Corruption Scandal

Four of five former U.S. Navy officers standing trial as part of the “Fat Leonard” corruption scandal were convicted of fraud, bribery, and conspiracy on Wednesday. They were the last defendants out of 34 people to be charged with taking illicit incentives from Malaysian defense contractor Leonard Francis. Prosecutors said they were lavished with prostitutes, Cuban cigars, and free hotel stays by Francis. In 2015, Francis admitted offering $500,000 worth of bribes to American Navy officers in exchange for classified information, or even rerouting military ships to ports that brought in a lot of cash for his vessel servicing company. Francis overcharged the U.S. military by $35 million, prosecutors say. He is set to be sentenced in July. Former Capts. David Newland, James Dolan and David Lausmen, along with former Cmdr. Mario Herrera were convicted this week, while no verdict was reached by the jury on charges against former Rear Adm. Bruce Loveless.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Alabama Now

Alabama judge who called Governor Ivey ‘Gov. MeMaw’ and cussed in court booted from bench by state agency

An Alabama judge who belittled the governor over her age and gender and repeatedly cursed in court was removed from duty and could be ousted from office, records show. Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was suspended after the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which investigates complaints against judges, accused him of violating judicial ethics with a string of remarks about Republican Gov. Kay Ivey and repeated profanity in court.
ALABAMA STATE
New York Culture

Former Tesla Employee Rejected a $15 Million Court Payout and Got a New Trial

Tesla has been at the centre of a legal battle surrounding the issue of discrimination for a while now. In 2017, a former Tesla employee Owen Diaz filed a lawsuit citing race discrimination. In October 2020, the jury awarded Mr. Diaz $137 million: $6.9 million of compensatory damages and $130 million of punitive damages. However, the presiding judge decided the payout was excessive.
FREMONT, CA
NBC News

Minnesota farmer is accused of making $46M by falsely selling crops as organic

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota farmer is accused of making $46 million by passing off chemically treated corn and soybeans as organically grown. James Clayton Wolf was charged July 7 in federal court with felony wire fraud. Prosecutors say Wolf falsely labeled crops grown on his rural Cottonwood County farm as organic and that he defrauded grain buyers and undermined the nation’s organic labeling system.
MINNESOTA STATE
Reason.com

Supreme Court Tells Cops To Stop Playing Doctor

No one witnessing a burglary in progress would call 911 and ask for a doctor. Likewise, it makes no sense for a doctor to consult a cop about prescribing medications. Yet in the past decade, law enforcement, driven by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), has taken a large and inappropriate role in monitoring and dictating the amount and kind of pain medications doctors may prescribe. Once this threshold is crossed, doctors are subjected to tactics that would horrify anyone with even a passing knowledge of the Constitution. Fortunately, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously decided such tactics are unacceptable.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Judge issues arrest warrant for Colorado county clerk Tina Peters

A judge in Colorado issued an arrest warrant Thursday for Tina Peters, the Mesa County clerk who was barred from overseeing elections after she was indicted on charges of tampering with election equipment and official misconduct. Judge Matthew Barrett of Colorado’s 21st Judicial District said Peters, who recently lost the...
MESA COUNTY, CO
thecentersquare.com

Lawsuit aims to ban GOP governor candidate Kelley from November ballot

(The Center Square) – A lawsuit filed aims to keep Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley off the November general ballot because he has "engaged in insurrection." Lee Estes, a registered Michigan voter, filed the lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Appeals with help from Progress Michigan. The filing says four federal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2022 protests at the U.S. Capitol should block Kelley from ballot access since he was required to take an oath to “support the Constitution of the United States” prior to serving on the Allendale Township, Ottawa County Planning Commission.
MICHIGAN STATE
Us Weekly

RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Could Likely Be Sentenced to 135 Months in Prison: Legal Expert Weighs In on Her Guilty Plea, Other Charges and More

What’s next? After Jen Shah pleaded guilty in her highly publicized fraud case, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star’s future has changed drastically. “I think she’s probably going to get the low end of the [prison sentence] range. 135 months or a lesser sentence,” Neama Rahmani, former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, exclusively told Us Weekly about Shah’s case on Tuesday, July 12. “These are very high guidelines. I wouldn’t be surprised if a judge deviated downwards.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

