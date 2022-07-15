ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Autopsy shows Jayland Walker shot by police 46 times; family issues response

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cris Belle, Talia Naquin
 3 days ago

Editor’s Note: Some of the following details may be disturbing.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Jayland Walker was shot by police 46 times when police officers in Akron, Ohio, killed him after a chase on June 27.

The findings were released Friday by Dr. Lisa Kohler, the Summit County Medical Examiner.

A person leaves the funeral of Jayland Walker at the Akron Civic Theatre on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal via AP)

Police tried to stop Walker for a minor traffic violation the night he was killed. Walker led police on a chase, where officers said he fired a shot. Eventually, Walker got out of the vehicle and ran on foot. He was unarmed and wearing a ski mask. Eight officers who were on the scene said they perceived a threat and opened fire.

Walker was shot in the head, torso, pelvis, legs, arms and knees, the autopsy showed.

Initially, the medical examiner said the 25-year-old had more than 60 wounds to his body. In the press conference Friday, the medical examiner said 46 of those were gunshot entrances or graze injuries — bullets that hit Walker but didn’t pierce the skin. The autopsy showed Walker had 15 gunshot wounds in the torso, 17 in his pelvis and upper legs, eight in his arms and hand, five in his knees, and one in his face.

Walker’s toxicology report showed no sign of drugs or alcohol.

Akron officers remove name tags due to threats

Jayland Walker’s family released a statement through their attorneys following the autopsy findings.

“Today’s Summit County Medical Examiner’s report on Jayland Walker’s death confirms the violent and unnecessary use of force by the Akron Police department on an unarmed young man who, as the family expected, was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. That Jayland suffered 46 gunshot wounds to his body is horrific. The fact that after being hit nearly four dozen times, officers still handcuffed him while he lay motionless and bleeding on the ground is absolutely inhumane. The family is devastated by the findings of the report and still await a public apology from the police department.”

The medical examiner did not determine whether Walker had fired a shot. They said gunshot residue testing is unreliable, and therefore did not conduct such a test to see if he fired the gun that was in his vehicle.

The autopsy was completed on June 27 and June 28, the medical examiner said.

Findings also indicated that officers at the scene attempted medical intervention. Walker’s body had tourniquets, gauze dressing and defibrillator pads on his chest, the examiner noted.

Walker was also handcuffed when he arrived at the medical examiner’s office. The medical examiner indicated that this is not an unusual practice, and said the office keeps a handcuff key for that very purpose.

What happened when officers shot Jayland Walker?

The eight officers who shot Walker are on routine administrative leave.

The Ohio State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the police killing of Walker. The medical examiner said the autopsy will be turned over to OSBI. A media release from the medical examiner offers further details of the autopsy results.

